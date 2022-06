Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When I started leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) 20 years ago in the hospitality industry, the topic was always raised as the last ten minutes on the HR leadership agenda. Leaders didn’t really see it as relevant or truly impactful to the business. And, I must say, until the landscape evolved, and I had the opportunity to work with leaders who understood the value in helping connect DEI to the bottom line, to include all perspectives and drive accountability, they were right.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO