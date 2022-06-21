Employees at 3 STL-area Starbucks vote to unionize

St. Louis software startup Balto conducted a round of layoffs. The company reduced its workforce by around 30 employees, according to a LinkedIn post from a former employee. Balto's software is designed to help contact centers better train customer and sales agents.
ARNOLD, Mo. — Starting Thursday, families in the St. Louis area are finding some relief in the pantry and at the pump. This year, costs for food have gone up almost 11%, the highest spike in decades, and the national gas price average is about $5 a gallon. Thursday...
“Just when I thought I was out... they pull me back in.”. When it comes to relaxed anxieties regarding COVID-19, many people can relate to that iconic line uttered by actor Al Pacino in the Godfather Part III. Despite feelings that the pandemic is finally winding down, a distressing surge...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis City officials confirmed with News 4 that two properties that neighbors call nuisance properties are facing action from the city. A residence in the 5000 block of South Grand Boulevard near Walsh Street is under police investigation and a cease-and-desist order, according to Ward 13 Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you are looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the 4th of July, then give these locations a try. There are plenty of places in the St. Louis area that are having fireworks on America’s birthday. Here is a list of...
When this Missouri nurse's favorite breakfast cafe closed, she decided to open her restaurant. In a world where there is plenty of negative news to report, today, we're bringing you a positive story that we hope will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.
A former R.B. Murray Co. vice president and a member of the family behind the real estate company has died at age 52. Rob Murray III, a resident of Ventura, California, and a Springfield native, died June 13, according to an obituary posted to the website of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home Inc. A cause of death was not stated.
ST. LOUIS – If you walk around downtown St. Louis, you might notice some changes from previous years. The city is not only working to add several new buildings, but also redevelop dozens of sites that give it a historical charm. Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate agency with...
For some Webster Groves School District parents, surveys asking students about their preferred pronouns and mental health are “intrusive” and “violate student privacy.”. Webster Groves was one of seven school districts mandated by state Attorney General Eric Schmitt to hand over information on student surveys this month.
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A new Shake Shack location is opening in Chesterfield on Friday, June 24. It will be the first in the area and just the sixth nationwide to have a drive-thru. The community is encouraged to visit the restaurant on opening day. The first 200 cars will...
In a building of a former library, bins of records, shelves of CDs and boxes of products tower almost as high as the ceiling. Only the sound of customers peeling through plastic-covered records can be heard over classic rock playing over a loudspeaker. This is the Record Exchange (5320 Hampton...
Challah is a perfect symbol of the Jewish faith. It’s the centerpiece of the Shabbat table and has become interwoven into all fabrics of Jewish society in one way or another. Challah is made in various sizes and shapes, all of which have a meaning. Braided ones, which may...
TROY, Mo. — The heat is on, as the St. Louis area grapples with another dry day. The City of Troy in Lincoln County is taking proactive measures by asking its residents to conserve as much water as possible. In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the city asked residents...
CHARLOTTE — Red Robin said Friday that it has fired an employee after receiving reports of customers finding possible drug-laced treats in their to-go bags. This comes a day after we reported that a Channel 9 employee said he ordered food twice from the Red Robin restaurant Wednesday and discovered Rice Krispies and Fruit Loop treats in his bag with a card advertising edibles. He said he almost gave it to his child.
Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works.
Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
