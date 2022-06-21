ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Where to Watch and Stream Once Upon a Time in the West Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Claudia Cardinale Henry Fonda Jason Robards Charles Bronson Gabriele Ferzetti. As the railroad builders advance unstoppably through the Arizona desert on their way to the sea, Jill arrives in the small town of Flagstone with the intention of starting a new life. Is Once Upon a Time in...

epicstream.com

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Leone
Page Six

Two actors from Netflix show ‘The Chosen One’ dead after horrific van crash

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar of Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed during a fatal auto accident Thursday, Deadline reports. The Baja California Department of Culture also confirmed that six other crew members were also injured during the horrific crash, where their van flipped after running off a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The show was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia at the time. “The Chosen One” is the story of a 12-year-old boy coming to the realization that he is the second coming of Christ, and is destined to...
ACCIDENTS
Parade

The First 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Is Here

Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things on Day 4 of Geeked Week, and in preparation for the upcoming release of Season 4 Volume 2 on July 1, 2022, the streamer just released a sneak peek at what's to come. The new teaser previews the intense battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), as the mystery of the Upside Down continues.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Rakuten Tv#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Hulu Live Tv#Espn#National Geographic#Hbo#Ava
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Penny Hoarder

Are Cruise Drink Packages Worth It?

After a rough couple of years, the cruise industry is on the rebound in 2022. Boats are almost at full capacity and cruise passengers are flying to ports across the country to travel to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, scenic inland rivers and more. But one question remains before you board...
DRINKS
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Headed to a Disney Theme Park? You May Not Like This

A lot of people planning a trip to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme park look for that mythical time on the calendar when Disney World and Disneyland won't be quite as crowded. The reality is that such a period does not really exist, at least in way you can plan for.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy