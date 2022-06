The tech layoffs keep coming. On Thursday, Netflix laid off an additional 300 employees, or about 3% of its staff. The company had previously laid off 150 employees in May. “Today we sadly let go of around 300 employees. While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth,” a Netflix spokesperson told Fast Company in a statement. “We are so grateful for everything they have done for Netflix and are working hard to support them through this difficult transition.”

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO