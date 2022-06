The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Thursday morning:. To the surprise of many, Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Viewed by many analysts as one of the “pro-ready” options in the draft, Pickett’s impressive final season saw him finish as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and lead Pittsburgh to an ACC Championship.

