ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, OK

Texas County Accident Injures an Indiana Man

kscbnews.net
 2 days ago

An injury accident occurred Monday, June 20th, at approximately 9:06pm approximately 2 miles northeast of Hooker, OK in Texas County on Highway 54. A2020 Freightliner driven by Steven Bonhomme ,72, of...

www.kscbnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

8-car pileup slows I-465 traffic on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A chain reaction crash in the left lanes of westbound Interstate 465, just west of the Harding Street exit, backed up traffic for miles on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday morning. The crash involved eight vehicles and happened around 6 a.m. By 6:20 a.m., traffic was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hooker, OK
State
Indiana State
Texas County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Texas County, OK
wrtv.com

1 dead after near northwest side stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a stabbing on the near northwest side. IMPD officers responded to the area of W. 30th Street and Ethel Ave. for a report of a person stabbed Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from stab wounds. The person was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KOCO

Wind turbine collapses in northern Oklahoma

AMES, Okla. — A wind turbine collapsed this week in rural northern Oklahoma. A viewer shared pictures with KOCO 5 of the collapsed turbine near the town of Ames in Major County. The pictures show a mangled mess, with one tower bent in half and the top of the turbine on the ground.
AMES, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#North Side#Accident#Union Pacific Railroad#Texas County Ems
FOX59

8-vehicle pileup causes traffic jam on WB I-465 on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A multiple vehicle crash, involving at least eight cars, is tying up traffic on westbound I-465 on Indy’s south side. The crash happened on I-465 near State Road 37 just before 6 a.m. It’s caused the left two lanes to be blocked. Around 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for at least two […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IFD: 1 dead after unattended stove fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed after a fire on the city’s far east side. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the 3600 block of N. Wittfield St. just before noon Thursday. That’s near the intersection of Post Road and 38th Street. IFD crews were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

State police and IMPD train on new state gun law

INDIANAPOLIS — On July 1 when Indiana’s Gun Permit Law is scrapped, police officers all across the state will have to grapple with understanding how far they can go in determining if someone with a gun is legally in possession of a firearm. “It’s going to be complicated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrtv.com

16 apartments damaged by fire Wednesday evening on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire Wednesday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis caused damage in the Remington on Rockville Apartment Complex. According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, firefighters from their department and mutual aid responded to a fire in the 7400 block of Rockleigh Ave. There they found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

Serious Crash Closes I-65 in Boone County

Boone County, IN – This morning, at 4:15 a.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash on I-65 southbound near the 128 mile marker, just south of I-865. First responders on scene located a heavily damaged passenger car wedged underneath a semi-tractor trailer. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was out of the vehicle on the ground and seriously injured. Another semi that was involved was stopped on the scene as well. The driver of the passenger car, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis firefighter arrested by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday. Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy