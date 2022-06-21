ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley back home after hospitalization, rehab

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxgnL_0gHGayeU00

Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is back home after a brief hospitalization and stay at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a spokeswoman said Tuesday morning.

Daley experienced a "neurological event" earlier this month and was expected to fully recover, said Dr. Eric Terman, Daley's physician.

Daley began feeling off the afternoon of June 8; he was in his downtown home with his eldest daughter, Nora Daley Conroy.

The former mayor went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he stayed through June 13, undergoing tests before being brought to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for a short stay.

SEE MORE: Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley released from hospital, at rehabilitation center: spokeswoman

Daley and his family deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers and again want to thank members of the Chicago Fire Department as well as Northwestern doctors, nurses and other staff, his spokeswoman previously said.

Daley, who turned 80 this year, was elected mayor in 1989 and served for 22 years. In 2014 he suffered stroke-like symptoms.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is painfully familiar to the longtime mayor. It was there, in the cancer ward named for his late wife Maggie, that he announced in 2010 that he wouldn't seek a historic seventh term as Chicago's mayor.

His father, Richard J. Daley, died of a heart attack at 74 in 1976.

The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this post.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman, wife welcome triplets: 'healthy and resting well'

CHICAGO - Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez and his wife have welcomed triplets into the world. The three babies were born Wednesday afternoon. The newborns are a boy and two girls. The girls are identical twins. The children were born eight weeks early, but are "doing great." The boy was...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Pilsen Alderman And Wife Welcome Triplets

PILSEN — Pilsen Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) added a new title to his resume this week: Dad of triplets. Sigcho-Lopez and his wife, Metropolitan Tenants Organization Board Chair Loreen Targos, welcomed son Rumiñahui and daughters Killari and Atziri Wednesday afternoon at Rush University Medical Center. They were born at 1:45, 1:46 and 1:47 p.m. after Targos was induced at 32 weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
napervillemagazine.com

Eating OUt(side)

Whether you’re looking for a cozy patio, an outdoor market, or a fun food truck, we’ve got you covered with recommendations on all things alfresco. One absolute maxim for city and suburban restaurants is that people love eating outside. Even when conditions are less than ideal—a bit too chilly, a bit too windy—people still flock to the great outdoors, be it in a landscaped backyard, rooftop patio with a view, or even a few plastic tables lined up near a fire hydrant.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Chicago’s minimum wage increase and fair workweek changes start July 1, 2022

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the annual scheduled increase in Chicago’s minimum wage and a scheduled enhancement of the Fair Workweek ordinance requirements. Every July 1, Chicago’s minimum wage increases per the Minimum Wage Ordinance. The Chicago minimum...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach. Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard M. Daley
Person
Richard J. Daley
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

VP Kamala Harris to Travel to Illinois Friday, Make Stops in Chicago and Suburbs

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to travel to the Chicago area Friday. Harris is expected to attend events both in Chicago and in Plainfield. In Chicago, Harris is slated to speak at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials conference, which the group says is the largest national gathering of Latino policymakers.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Hospitalization#Politics Local
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 21, shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 21-year-old was standing outside around 1:20 a.m. when gunfire struck her in the arm in the 5800 block of West Adams Street, according to police. She was transported to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
CBS Chicago

Woman without one document for foreign citizenship application, broken forklift blamed

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Cutting through bureaucratic red tape can be frustrating – but red tape is not the reason for one west suburban woman's frustration. She says a Cook County forklift, of all things, is to blame. Jennifer Flodin has almost everything she needs to apply for Italian citizenship for herself and her two kids. "This process has actually been ongoing for about a year," Flodin told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov on Wednesday. Flodin's grandparents are from Italy. Dual citizenship would make it easier for her family to travel to the country they love and frequently visit....
COOK COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy