Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley back home after hospitalization, rehab

Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is back home after a brief hospitalization and stay at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a spokeswoman said Tuesday morning.

Daley experienced a "neurological event" earlier this month and was expected to fully recover, said Dr. Eric Terman, Daley's physician.

Daley began feeling off the afternoon of June 8; he was in his downtown home with his eldest daughter, Nora Daley Conroy.

The former mayor went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he stayed through June 13, undergoing tests before being brought to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for a short stay.

Daley and his family deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers and again want to thank members of the Chicago Fire Department as well as Northwestern doctors, nurses and other staff, his spokeswoman previously said.

Daley, who turned 80 this year, was elected mayor in 1989 and served for 22 years. In 2014 he suffered stroke-like symptoms.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is painfully familiar to the longtime mayor. It was there, in the cancer ward named for his late wife Maggie, that he announced in 2010 that he wouldn't seek a historic seventh term as Chicago's mayor.

His father, Richard J. Daley, died of a heart attack at 74 in 1976.