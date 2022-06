Ronald Earl Fuqua, 73, best known as Coach Fuqua, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Ronnie was born on January 6, 1949, in Clarksville, TN, to Luke and Dorothy Ellis Fuqua. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Fred and is survived by his wife Patricia (Pat), his children Anna Christine Bowie (Palm City, FL), Jennifer Lynn (William) Maynard, Ronald Jay (Amanda) Fuqua, Justin Ladd; six grandchildren: Griffin Bowie, Macy, Sophie, and Will Maynard, Luke and Ethan Fuqua; a brother Scott (Nashville), and sister Jean (Gary) Howse (Springfield).

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO