Court Square on Greenville’s Main Street began as the historic center of the village from when its plat was laid out in 1797 by Lemuel Alston and remains the historic heart of the city today with its original borders still preserved. The wooden courthouse, stores and homes that defined its original look took on a much more regal character in the 1820s with the familiar landmark buildings that defined it for the next century. There’s the Mansion House hotel on the northwest corner and the County Courthouse designed by Robert Mills (later the Record Building, then Chamber of Commerce). The village also gained its first local newspaper, The Greenville Republican, in 1826, which gave us additional and lesser-known buildings and occupants of the historic square.

