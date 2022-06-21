ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

One person is in critical condition after shooting in Smith County

ktbb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITH COUNTY – One person was rushed to the hospital on Monday after a shooting in Smith County, officials said. According to our news partner KETK at around 7:30 p.m., Smith...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Marshall PD: Child dead after found unresponsive in car

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A child found unresponsive inside a car Tuesday afternoon has died, according to Marshall police. Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Olive Street for an unresponsive female child inside of a car. The Marshall Fire Department and MPD arrived on the...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Teenager dies after being found inside car in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas -- A 17-year-old female found unresponsive in a vehicle Tuesday evening has died, Marshall police said Wednesday in a news release. Police said the teen was found around 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Olive Street. The Marshall Fire Department was dispatched, and a police detective who...
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Van Zandt County Crash

One man was killed and a woman injured shortly after 2am Thursday morning about 2 miles south of Grand Saline. Troopers report that 28-year-old Austin J. Moore of Wills Point ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a power pole and a large boulder. The vehicle caught fire and Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 22-year-old Tatum M. Reed was hospitalized in critical condition.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Driver dies during Brownsboro PD traffic stop

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - During a routine traffic stop by a Brownsboro Police Department officer, a driver suffered a medical emergency and later died, despite lifesaving efforts by the officer and EMS personnel. According to a post on the Brownsboro PD Facebook page, the BPD officer on duty stopped a...
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

One seriously injured in Smith County shooting

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - At approximately 7:30 pm on June 20, 2022, Smith County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 11800 block of CR 4153 in reference to a deadly conduct. Upon the arrival of Deputies, a victim was located at the scene who had sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen. Paramedics with UT Health EMS quickly arrived on scene and transported the victim to UT Health Main.Deputies and Investigators spoke with witnesses concerning the shooting and were able to identify a suspect. A short time later the suspect walked back to the location of the shooting and was detained by Deputies.The victim was immediately taken to surgery due to the severity of his wounds. At this time, he is in extremely critical condition with life threatening injuries.The Smith County Crime Scene Unit and Investigators are continuing their investigation and additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.The names of the involved parties are being withheld due to age constraints.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
KLTV

2-vehicle wreck slowing traffic on Beckham Ave.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is slowing near the intersection Beckham Avenue and Hospital Street in wake of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred Thursday evening. Tyler police officers and firefighters, along with EMS personnel, responded to the crash, which involved a silver passenger car and a red SUV. Motorists traveling...
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Man captured after Athens manhunt

ATHENS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has a located and arrested a suspect who authorities say confronted deputies with a rifle. According to our news partner KETK, HCSO investigators were at a residence on West College Street in Athens recovering a stolen vehicle when Raymond Loden allegedly confronted them with a rifle. According to officials, Loden pointed the rifle at investigators and an investigator fired a shot at Loden. The sheriff’s office said he ran away from the scene but was later caught.The Trinity Valley Community College Athens campus was given an all-clear after being evacuated following a lockdown due to the manhunt.
ATHENS, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff: Suspect shot by deputy had 'mental breakdown' during burglary of girlfriend's home

Authorities say a man was having a mental breakdown and had a pistol in his hand when he was shot by police early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened as law enforcement agencies were responding to a burglary in the Lindale area. The man was allegedly breaking into his girlfriend’s home through a window after she had locked him out, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
LINDALE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktbb.com

One dead in officer-involved shooting

SMITH COUNTY — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a home near Lindale. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says it involved a pre-dawn Tuesday break-in, with the burglar reportedly assaulting his girlfriend and trying to take her phone away. Three small children were on the scene during the incident. Smith says officers responded and tried to talk to the boyfriend but shots were fired. The boyfriend was wounded and later died at a hospital. Per standard protocol, the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation. We’ll pass along updates as they become available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports an officer-involved shooting occurred near Lindale. Tuesday at approximately 1:30 a.m., a woman called the Smith County Sheriff’s Office saying her daughter’s boyfriend was breaking into her daughter’s home. She said her daughter lived near the school in Lindale.
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

POLICE: Man shot and killed breaking into a Lindale-area home with a woman, 2 children

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning breaking into a Lindale-area home, where a woman and her two children were hiding, police say. The Smith County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from a third-party caller that said her daughter's boyfriend was breaking into a home located on the 16000 block of County Road 4100 near Lindale. The call was transferred to the Lindale Police Department, where it was passed back to SCSO at 1:43 a.m. after it was discovered that the residence was outside of the Lindale city limits.
KLTV

Investigators say video files may help show origin of Kilgore hotel fire

DPS director says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’. Hear testimony from DPS director Steve McCraw at the Senate Special Committee on Uvalde. East Texas auto mechanic explains how to handle melted road tar. Updated: 5 hours ago. Justin Gilbert, manager at Cook Tire in Nacogdoches, explains what happens...
KILGORE, TX
ktbb.com

East Texas woman accused of theft for a second organization

BULLARD — A Bullard woman arrested for financial crimes in early May, was arrested again on Friday and charged with the same crimes in a neighboring county. According to our news partner KETK, Misty Adair, 46, was arrested for the same charges in addition to her current charges relating to misapplication of funds and theft of property. However, the warrant for her Friday arrest was issued by Henderson County. Adair has been charged with misapplication of fiduciary property and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 by both counties, and her bond was set on Friday at $5,194.80 per charge. Documents seen by detectives showed Adair had access to the Bullard “Youth for Agriculture” bank account since the organization’s 2019 establishment. Bullard Police confirmed that while they assisted Henderson County with their investigation, Adair was arrested on Friday for charges against a separate organization.
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 arrested, 1 wanted for Palestine apartment shooting

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Three suspects are in custody and one is still wanted in connection with a recent shooting at a Palestine apartment complex. On Monday, June 13, just after 2 p.m., Palestine Police officers responded to the Oak Hill Apartments at 131 Memory Lane in response to a call regarding a shooting. Upon […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy