One person is in critical condition after shooting in Smith County

BULLARD — A Bullard woman arrested for financial crimes in early May, was arrested again on Friday and charged with the same crimes in a neighboring county. According to our news partner KETK, Misty Adair, 46, was arrested for the same charges in addition to her current charges relating to misapplication of funds and theft of property. However, the warrant for her Friday arrest was issued by Henderson County. Adair has been charged with misapplication of fiduciary property and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 by both counties, and her bond was set on Friday at $5,194.80 per charge. Documents seen by detectives showed Adair had access to the Bullard “Youth for Agriculture” bank account since the organization’s 2019 establishment. Bullard Police confirmed that while they assisted Henderson County with their investigation, Adair was arrested on Friday for charges against a separate organization.
