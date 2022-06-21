Heat Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities On First Day Of Summer
By Connor Kenney
2 days ago
Today, June 21st, 2022, is the first official day of summer. We are kicking off the first day of summer in the Quad Cities with very hot temperatures. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s today and heat index values will be well over 100°. Today's hot temperatures have caused a...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A bit more comfortable the next couple of days. Widespread thunderstorms looking likely into early Friday and more storms possible Saturday. Temperatures gradually warm up by mid-week next week. Summary:. An isolated thunderstorm is possible along the Missouri state-line this...
As extremely warm temperatures arrive in the Quad Cities, the National Weather Service has upgraded our area from a Heat Advisory to an Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday. Temperatures will be dangerously high on Tuesday and Wednesday prompting weather officials to upgrade the Quad Cities area to the warning. The...
A 'peak alert' has been issued for Eastern Iowa REC members to help conserve energy today and it looks like it could be a stormy night for us in the QC. So basically, you're asked to cut back on energy use today, specifically during the peak demand period today, which is 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Incidentially when storms are in our forecast. Here's what a release from Eastern Iowa REC today says:
For the first time in weeks, the price for gasoline in Iowa declined, but only slightly, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, June 22, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped six cents to $4.70 per gallon. This price is a $1.83 higher than this time last year but is still below the national average of $4.96 per gallon, which was down five cents from last week. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed 11 cents to $5.44 per gallon, compared to $3.06 one year ago. Statewide prices were 37 cents below the national average of $5.81 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16. Natural gas prices plunged 84 cents to $6.77 per MMBtu at the Henry Hub reporting site.
The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
Every state has at least one town that has the name of an innuendo. In Illinois' case, it has at least 10. If you're taking a road trip this summer, you may pass by a few of them. Some may be provocative, some just outright weird. While they may not be as famous as Chicago, you likely won't forget them. So here are 10 of the most naughty town names in Illinois.
IOWA – Pheasant hunters in Iowa were a happy bunch in 2021, thanks to the best hunting in more than a decade. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said survey results confirmed 375,000 roosters were taken by hunters in Iowa in 2021. That’s the highest number seen since 2008.
DES MOINES, IOWA — President Biden called on Congress Wednesday to support a three month federal gas tax holiday to help mitigate high prices at the pump. Gas is sitting just under $5 a gallon at a national level and in Iowa the average price is $4.69. Diesel in the state hit the highest price-per-gallon […]
If you're a fan of onion rings, then today is your lucky day! June 22nd is National Onion Rings Day here in the U.S., and it's another excuse to devour some delicious fried food. In honor of today's holiday, we decided to take a look at some of the best...
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The story of Bowman Oil Company, in Maquoketa, Iowa, is a personal one to KCCI’s Beau Bowman. That’s because he grew up around the family business founded by his grandfather and now run by his uncle. The station is a rare throwback, one still...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been the scourge of Chicago area waterways for years and a threat to the Great Lakes, but the Asian Carp is about to get a new name. The state is renaming the fish in an effort to promote it as a fine food. It wants to get the fish […]
Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
With scorching temperatures outside, it can be downright dangerous without an air conditioner these days. If you're in the market for an air conditioner but lack the resources, here are a few options available. Here's How To Get Free Air Conditioners in Iowa. First off, check this handy website. It...
We learned recently that an area burger was picked as the "best in Iowa", and I'd certainly encourage anyone to try a local eatery, especially when it's an award-winning local eatery. Still, sometimes you do want that fast food option too. When that's the case, I've never been a fan...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — With only two weeks until Independence Day, the time to figure out what kind of fireworks you can legally buy and set off in Iowa is now. According to West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell, that answer can vary greatly depending on where you live.
It's summer, and it's hot meaning the kids are probably reminding you about how hot it is. If you're looking for a vacation that's a bit bigger than going to the local pools in the QCA, here are some affordable and nearby spots you can spend a day or two at with the family to cool off this week.
If you live in the Quad Cities, Eastern Iowa, and Western Illinois and you have a kiddo that is age 3+, they can get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at select Hy-Vee pharmacies. The company announced on Wednesday that they are offering those vaccines for free by appointment only. On Wednesday,...
Personal safety and freedoms have been topics of discussion in Iowa as of late. When considering the legalization debate of cannabis and other drugs, it’s obvious this deeply-instilled Iowan value of autonomy only applies to certain, societally approved activities. One place Iowa could update its drug policies is in...
Des Moines, Iowa — Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill.Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44-year-old Bottle Bill was created for the reduction of litter and the encouragement of consumers to recycle their drinking containers.
