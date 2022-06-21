I-90 Eastbound Ramp to Route 20 to Close this Week

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the incident occurred on Route 5 near 8th Avenue at about 1:30 PM. Deputies say 21-year-old Bisitt Welday of Roxbury, Massachusetts was traveling east on Route 5 when she lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash. Welday and a juvenile female were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while another passenger, 25-year-old Aman Asgedom of Roxbury, Massachusetts was treated for serious injuries by EMS and the County Medic and later transported to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Welday was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to keep right, and unlicensed operator. She will answer the charges in Westfield Town Court at a later date.

WESTFIELD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO