Erie County, PA

I-90 Eastbound Ramp to Route 20 to Close this Week

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Interstate 90 eastbound ramp to Route 20 (Exit 45, State Line/North East) in Erie County...

www.erienewsnow.com

erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Updates Route 6 Detour Near Corry

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the detour for Route 6 traffic in the Corry area in Erie County. The detour now uses Route 89, Turnpike Rd. and Conelway Rd. Drivers are asked to follow the posted speed limits. PennDOT is reminding drivers, especially those in large vehicles, Lovell...
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Route 6 in Union Township Reopens Following Crash

Part of Route 6 in Union Township, Erie County, has reopened following a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Tuesday afternoon. It was closed from Mitchell Rd. to Elgin Rd. for about two hours.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Crash involving tanker truck and pickup closes down Route 20

The investigation continues into a crash involving a tanker truck hauling fuel and a pickup truck on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan. The crash was first reportedly shortly before 10:00 AM on the portion that crosses the New York State Thruway. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells WDOE News that it appears the driver of the tanker truck that was carrying about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was apparently trying to avoid hitting a tire that had come off an oncoming van...
SHERIDAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Trio to Swim Across Lake Erie in July

Three people will attempt to swim across Lake Erie in July, according to an announcement from the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association on Thursday. Abby Fairman, an ultra-marathon swimmer from Northumberland County, Pa., will be the first. Her window is July 3-10. Kerry Hills, a newcomer to open water...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YourErie

Cyclist struck by car, seriously injured

A cyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Erie. The accident happened near the intersection of Pine Ave. and Lake Pleasant Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports from the scene, a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle traveling on Pine Ave. He […]
UNION CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Commissioners Continue Collecting Broadband Surveys

The Crawford County Commissioners are starting to pinpoint areas throughout the county that are in need of better broadband. Over the past month, the commissioners have distributed nearly 10,000 surveys throughout the county. The five-question survey asks where you live, how good is your internet quality, and how much you're...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

One-Vehicle Crash in Town of Westfield Injures Three

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the incident occurred on Route 5 near 8th Avenue at about 1:30 PM. Deputies say 21-year-old Bisitt Welday of Roxbury, Massachusetts was traveling east on Route 5 when she lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash. Welday and a juvenile female were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while another passenger, 25-year-old Aman Asgedom of Roxbury, Massachusetts was treated for serious injuries by EMS and the County Medic and later transported to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Welday was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to keep right, and unlicensed operator. She will answer the charges in Westfield Town Court at a later date.
WESTFIELD, NY
erienewsnow.com

Boaters Feeling the Pinch from High Gas Prices

The high gas prices are not just affecting drivers on the road but also those on the water. It seems some boaters may be staying at the dock this summer to save money. At the gas dock at Presque Isle Marina, gas is a bit more expensive than on land. Mid-grade gas costs more than $6.70 per gallon.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Semi overturns, burns on I-90

Jan. 6 hearings: Georgia election officials to testify …. Erie students to embark on Walking Black History …. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too joins Flagship City Food …. Parents react to COVID vaccines for kids under five. Opioid crisis still a battle in Erie. Pa. Governor race: Future of abortion...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Investigation of East 13th Street fire continues

The investigation into the fire that took place on East 13th Street over the weekend continues as police are now involved in this investigation. Here is the latest on this disaster and what happened in the house that may have saved the life of one young victim. The victims are ages nine, five, and three. […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

License plate replacement event being held in Jamestown in July

People living in Lawrence and Mercer counties could get a free license plate replacement if theirs is worn or hard-to-read. Representative Parke Wentling announced the program through a partnership with the Jamestown Borough Police Department. The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held Monday, July 18 from 10...
JAMESTOWN, OH
yourerie

Erie hospital comments on visitation policies

NN Poll: 72% rank inflation as top national concern …. Local family asks for changes after visitation commutation …. Mayor proclaims June 25 as Pride Day in the City …. Former DOJ officials to discuss Trump pressure campaign …. Blood Drive: Donate and save lives at UPMC Hamot …. Eric...
ERIE, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh. The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man wanted in Erie County for two years nabbed in TN

A New York man that was wanted here in Erie County has been nabbed in Tennessee after being on the lam for nearly two years. Howard Barco of Orchard Park, New York was awaiting his sentencing before Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender back on July 30, 2020 when he excused himself to use the restroom. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Fayette; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BUTLER CLARION FAYETTE FOREST GREENE INDIANA JEFFERSON VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

