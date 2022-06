Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Brandon Terrell Davis, 39, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 25 years in federal prison for two counts of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Davis was sentenced to 300 months on both counts, and those sentences were ordered to be served concurrently (at the same time). Following his release from prison, Davis will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO