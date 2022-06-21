Prince William shines a light on homelessness to mark his 40th birthday

While things seemed to be on the mend between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry (the video chats and Kate Middleton smoothing things over!), royal fans noticed that the once-inseperable siblings seemed to take great efforts to avoid each other at the queen's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend. While it could just have been a matter of seating arrangements (well, and Buckingham Palace balcony rules), reports coming out of England say that William is intentionally maintaining some distance from his younger brother, because he's not sure what people will say if they're seen together. It could go either way, according to sources close to the royal family, so William just wants to make sure nothing gets blown up.

