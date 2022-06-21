How you can access some of the world’s best airport lounges

British Airways has cancelled 114 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, from all eight UK regional airports BA serves, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and and two to Newcastle.Ninety-two international flights to Europe are cancelled, including three round-trips from Heathrow to each of Dublin, Frankfurt and Rome.BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on...

