Lifestyle

How you can access some of the world’s best airport lounges

By Emily McNutt
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
The flying experience can be hectic. But, thankfully there are places to rest and relax in the airport to help take the stress out of flying — complete with food and drink. Here's how you can get access to some of the world's best...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
BBC

Cancelled flights: Traveller stuck abroad without medication

A man has been left stranded in Amsterdam without lifesaving medication for three days after flights were cancelled across Europe. Russ Montlake-Mees, 63, had been due to fly home on 4 June but said he was "thrown under the bus" by EasyJet which cancelled two flights at short notice. Thousands...
WORLD
The Independent

Airlines ordered to cancel summer flights now to avoid holiday misery

Airlines have been ordered by the government to cancel flights for July and August now to “de-risk the summer” for tens of thousands of passengers.The Department for Transport (DfT) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have warned carriers to trim schedules now to avoid the misery of flights cancelled at short notice.In a joint letter to airlines, they say: “Cancellations at the earliest possibility to deliver a more robust schedule are better for consumers than late-notice on-the-day cancellations.”The instruction means that many Britons with trips already booked for July, August and September will find their flights cancelled. They will need...
WORLD
BoardingArea

My First Time As a Passenger With Frontier Airlines — and The Verdict Is…

The itinerary which was the least expensive for me for a trip to Montego Bay in Jamaica a few months ago in order to take advantage of a lodging deal was to fly as a passenger aboard an airplane which was operated by Delta Air Lines for the outbound flight from Atlanta — but the return flight would be with a low-cost carrier known as Frontier Airlines. I had never used Frontier Airlines before; so I was not sure as to what to expect.
LIFESTYLE
The Verge

US no longer requires COVID test for travelers flying into the country

The US will reportedly no longer require international air travelers to take a COVID test before traveling to the country. According to Reuters, the change will be effective starting Sunday morning, June 12th, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will reevaluate the decision in three months. That means people flying into the US won’t have to worry about taking a COVID test before take-off, at least until the summer travel season is over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports OLD TUE

British Airways has cancelled 114 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, from all eight UK regional airports BA serves, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and and two to Newcastle.Ninety-two international flights to Europe are cancelled, including three round-trips from Heathrow to each of Dublin, Frankfurt and Rome.BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Airline Cancellations Skyrocket: What to Do if Your Flight Is Axed

Airlines canceled and delayed thousands of flights over the weekend, and that trend is continuing into the week: More than 950 US flights were canceled as of 1:50 p.m. PT Wednesday, according to FlightAware. After two years of pandemic layoffs and buyouts, there's an acute shortage of air industry workers...
LIFESTYLE
Kristen Walters

Air travel becoming less reliable due to pilot shortages

These days, just because you booked an airline ticket doesn't necessarily mean you'll get to fly. Thousands of American and international travelers are discovering that air travel is becoming increasingly unreliable as airlines attempt to deal with massive pilot shortages, which can cause flights to become canceled.
thecentersquare.com

United Airlines to cut flights to shorten delays this summer

(The Center Square) – United Airlines announced Thursday its plans to cut 12% of domestic Newark flights to shorten flight delays this summer. United's decision will cut 50 domestic flights from their Newark, New Jersey airport hub, starting July 1st, ahead of the holiday weekend. The delays are said...
NEWARK, NJ
AFAR

Why Europe Air Travel Is Such a Mess Right Now

Travelers wait to check in and board flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The airport lines are long, and lost luggage is piling up. It’s going to be a chaotic summer for travelers in Europe. Liz Morgan arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport four-and-a-half hours before her flight to Athens, finding...
WORLD
CNN

CNN

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

