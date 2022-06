PORTAGE, Wis. — Three adults and two minors have been arrested after police said they led officers on a pursuit in two stolen vehicles in Columbia County earlier this month. In a news release Thursday, the Portage Police Department said officers saw a vehicle in the city’s downtown on June 9 that had been reported stolen from Madison. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, it and another vehicle took off, leading police and Columbia County deputies on a chase onto Interstate 39/90/94.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO