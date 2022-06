At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the group took on the topic of the future of Naperville’s landmarking process. Recently council denied a request by Naperville Preservation Inc. to landmark the Kroehler YMCA. That brought up the greater question of what balance there was between historic preservation and rights of the owner of a building. Members of city council discussed how owners might be encouraged and incentivized more to initate landmarking procedures themselves, rather than being pushed into landmarking involuntarily by outside parties. During public comment, members of Naperville Preservation Inc. as well as the CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce all spoke in favor of updating the landmarking process. After lengthy discussions, Councilman Ian Holzhauer introduced a two-part proposal that would first, remove the ability for citizens to initiate a landmarking petition and instead allow the City Council to do so with a majority vote and second, create a robust program for voluntary landmarking for interested residents. The council voted 5-4 in favor of Holzhauer’s proposal.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO