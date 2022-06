One thing about Queen Latifah is when she steps out, her hair is going to be laid. Whether rapping, singing, or acting Dana Owens gives good hair. While she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards, Latifah is still giving amazing performances and is nominated as "Best Actress" for her role in The Equalizer at the BET Awards 2022. In advance of the show, which airs June 26th at 8pm, let’s take a look back at the queen whose crown is always fried, dyed, and laid to the side.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO