At last night’s District 203 School Board meeting, the group approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the district and City of Naperville in regards to the role of School Resource Officers. The MOU states that the district will train SROs regarding District procedures and policies. If a student under the age of 18 needs to be questioned or detained at school, SROs need to promptly notify the building principal. They must also contact the student’s parents or guardian. If they can’t be reached, then one of the school’s mental health professionals needs to be present. Implementing an MOU for the district has been a request from Maureen and Doug Walgren, whose son Corey died by suicide in January 2017 not long after he was questioned by school officials and an SRO at Naperville North without a parent present. The MOU now goes to City Council sometime in July.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO