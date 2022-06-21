ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance pics released of four men wanted for Times Square drug spot slashing

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of four men wanted for slashing a 23-year-old man during a clash over a Times Square drug spot.

The victim was standing near the corner of 42nd St. and Seventh Ave. when the attackers stormed over and confronted him about 8:20 p.m. June 14, cops said.

The five were quarreling over who controlled the marijuana trade at the corner when one of the assailants pulled a blade and slashed the victim in the back, stomach, shoulder and head, police said.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was expected to recover.

The attackers ran into the nearest subway station and jumped the turnstile, police said.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the suspects and tracking them down.

While it was first reported the four men were all wearing white shirts and red pants, surveillance video shows two of the suspects were wearing white shirts and black pants. The other two were wearing orange sweatshirts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Crime & Safety
City
