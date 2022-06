MANCHESTER — Neill Ostrout will take the helm of the Journal Inquirer newsroom as the managing editor, Jim Konrad, is stepping down from the position, effective Friday. “I am thrilled to be tasked with leading the Journal Inquirer’s outstanding editorial staff and excited to continue the JI’s tradition of ‘telling it like it is’ to the readers in North Central Connecticut,” Ostrout said today after the announcement was made to staff.

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO