ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Watch Live: Jan. 6 hearings resume Tuesday

By Sydney Kalich
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mu7i1_0gHGMIIs00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is set to hear from elections workers and local officials who warded off former President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

This is the fourth televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. The hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s efforts to undo now-President Joe Biden’s victory by leaning on officials in key battleground states to reject ballots outright or to submit alternative electors for the final tally in Congress.

Embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to testify about Trump’s phone call asking him to “find 11,780” votes that could flip the state to prevent Biden’s election victory.

Raffensperger, with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be key witnesses, along with Wandrea “Shay” Moss, a former Georgia election worker who, with her mother, have said they faced such severe public harassment from Trump allies they felt unable to live normal lives.

NewsNation will live stream the hearings at 1 pm ET. You can watch the hearing live in the player above.

For prior coverage of previous hearings, click here

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Axios

Trump singles out witness ahead of Jan. 6 hearing

Former President Trump in a statement Tuesday accused Arizona House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers (R) of being a "RINO" — "Republican In Name Only" — and said that Bowers had once told him that "the election was rigged." Why it matters: Trump's statement came just before the fourth...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee abruptly postpones Wednesday hearing

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Tuesday it was postponing a public hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the panel, told reporters that the postponement was due to "technical issues" stemming from "overwhelming" demand on staff to produce videos.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#State#Republican#Newsnation#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

The problem(s) with Trump’s case against the Jan. 6 committee

As the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings have progressed, the public has heard effectively nothing from congressional Republican leaders about the proceedings. That’s not an accident: Before the public hearings even began, GOP officials settled on a specific strategy that called on Republicans to treat the committee as irrelevant, unworthy of ferocious pushback.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens. The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Wednesday that the committee is receiving “a lot of information” — including new documentary film footage of Donald Trump’s final months in office — as its yearlong inquiry intensifies with hearings into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy