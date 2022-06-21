ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner of Salem's ramen-from-scratch cart to open restaurant in Portland

By Em Chan, Salem Statesman Journal
What began as intrigue and dreams of traditional Japanese ramen, then advanced to a Salem food cart, is now becoming a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Portland.

Ryan Callahan, best known for his made-from-scratch ramen dishes at Salem food truck Oni Yatai Ramen, said the opportunity to grow was simply too good to pass up.

"There's a lot of opportunity (in Portland) for growth," Callahan said. "I would like to give Salem a shop, but I hadn't found anything that could fit for a while. It's hard for me to do a ramen here (within the cart) because the machine is too big... like I could stay here, but I would not be able to grow what I was doing."

He joked that many people messaged him congratulations, but were also "bummed" about his departure. He said he wanted to open a restaurant in Salem, but "the universe had something different in mind."

"For doing what I love, I was willing to (work within the constraints of the cart) for this amount of time, but a brick and mortar is the future for what I need for my food," Callahan said. "I can do everything I need instead of doing the best within my means all the time."

Seizing the opportunity for growth

The opportunity for opening the shop in Portland came almost out of nowhere, and "all last minute," Callahan said.

"I actually did a podcast recently with the Ramen Hunter a few weeks ago and they asked where I wanted to go," Callahan said. "I said I would love a brick and mortar, and in the same week, I got the opportunity to (open a restaurant)!"

The new restaurant will be named Menya Hokusei, which translated means "northwest noodle house." He said the shop would be open in August.

"The ramen place I'll be hands on all day, every day basically living in the restaurant," Callahan joked. "I can make noodles in my shop, train people (to make ramen) and do my part to grow the ramen community."

Callahan described the future restaurant to be a noodle shop using primarily local ingredients alongside Japanese ones, refining the ramen to be what he can make best. He added that he'll include other appetizers alongside his signature chicken karaage and fried gyoza, plus other specials.

One of the experiments he's most excited about is being able to use Oregon truffles, from oil to its raw form, as it can both highlight the bounty of the state as well as push his cooking creativity.

Constraints of the food cart

Callahan makes his ramen noodles from scratch, a craft rarely seen due to the time-consuming nature of noodle making.

He would often either work through the night making noodles and other components at home or wake up as early as 7 a.m. to prep until opening at 11 a.m. All the cooked parts of his ramen — from noodles and various ramen broths to the meats and ramen eggs — were all made daily by him and his small staff.

Even with the strenuous preparation, the cart would typically sell out every day. Selling out is a good thing, but it was getting to the point that it wasn't becoming worthwhile to be burning the midnight oil on a daily basis to just sell out so quickly.

"For a pop-up, selling out is a good thing," Callahan said. "For a long-term restaurant, not so much."

Future of the Oni Yatai Ramen cart

Because Callahan wanted to "keep something of (his) own" in Salem, his food cart at The Yard food park will remain. However, the Oni Yatai Ramen is no more.

The cart is renamed Yakiniku Gohan, which translates to 'barbecue (cooked) rice,' which is exactly what the cart will be serving: donburi. 'Donburi' translates to 'rice bowl,' which refers specifically to rice bowls with a variety of toppings, and for Yakiniku Gohan, that will be barbecued meats with simple toppings like fresh pickles and vegetables.

"I just wanted to offer something healthier and fresh for people," Callahan said. "I'm not the biggest health nut, but I'm not always wanting fried food. If you go around Salem, you can't find many options that aren't that late at night. Especially for folks in the restaurant industry, we get off late, and sometimes, I want something healthier, but I can't get it. This is my answer to that."

The new cart will officially reopen on June 22. Its menu features grilled chicken, beef, pork or tofu atop of rice alongside fresh and pickled vegetables. The yataidon (the house special) features marinated pork shoulder and ground pork with a ramen egg, vegetables, nori all over rice and is also Callahan's favorite.

"We had donburi on our menu (before this transition)," Callahan said. "It keeps with what I love and do, which is my love of Japanese cuisine... I like the simple business model of giving people ramen, but I couldn't wholeheartedly do that all the time (in the cart)."

A lifelong noodlehead

Callahan has had a fascination with ramen and Japanese cooking ever since he was young, accompanying his Filipina aunt to the Asian grocery stores. He said he loved Asian cooking and flavors and eventually dropped out of school to pursue it, working at various Asian restaurants in Salem.

"If you're gonna use another culture's techniques, you should talk to the people from that culture, that community to a degree, to get it right," Callahan said. "It wasn't like I specifically sought it out, but it's important if you're about it or you're not — people can if it's bullshit."

He also took the time to watch many videos on YouTube, research ramen and connect with folks across the country and world online to discuss ramen. Connecting with those folks led him to making trips to meet them, being able to learn and cook alongside them. Some of these folks had trained in Japan the traditional craft of making ramen, which helped him better understand the craft even without ever setting foot in Japan.

"I just really love ramen," Callahan said. "I don't believe my ramen is the best, nor want to be the only ramen available. I love being able to eat other people's ramen, and I truly believe other people make the best of their own ramen. I'm not worried about competition, I just want to continue eating great ramen."

To keep up with changes that Callahan has in store for his Portland restaurant, you can follow its Instagram page, @menya_hokusei .

Cart address: 4106 State St.

Restaurant address: 80 SE Madison St., Portland

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@statesmanjournal.com , follow her on Twitter @ catchuptoemily or see what she's eating on Instagram @ sikfanmei.ah.

