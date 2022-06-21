ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Jan. 6 hearings resume Tuesday

By Sydney Kalich
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465w5I_0gHGM1Nm00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is set to hear from elections workers and local officials who warded off former President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

This is the third televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. The hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s efforts to undo now-President Joe Biden’s victory by leaning on officials in key battleground states to reject ballots outright or to submit alternative electors for the final tally in Congress.

Embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to testify about Trump’s phone call asking him to “find 11,780” votes that could flip the state to prevent Biden’s election victory.

Raffensperger, with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be key witnesses, along with Wandrea “Shay” Moss, a former Georgia election worker who, with her mother, have said they faced such severe public harassment from Trump allies they felt unable to live normal lives.

NewsNation will live stream the hearings at 1 pm ET. You can watch the hearing live in the player above.

For coverage of the second public hearing, click here. For coverage of the first click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Burglar arrested after posting Facebook photo with stolen clothing: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested one suspect they say is a part of a group of men who broke into two businesses in Whitehaven within one week. When WREG last spoke to the owner of Lavish A Luxe Boutique in Whitehaven, her business had been burglarized. She said she decided to turn this board […]
WJTV 12

Woman arrested after infant found dead at Clinton hotel

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a woman after a two-month-old infant was found deceased at a hotel. On Tuesday, June 21, police were called out to the Econo Lodge where the infant was found. Investigators said Darla Luke was charged with felony child neglect. The other children in her custody were placed with […]
CLINTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
CNN

Frustrated with January 6 hearings, Trump turns ire toward his allies

Donald Trump is growing increasingly irritated with the House panel investigating the January 6, 2021, riot as it lifts the curtain on some of its findings with public hearings that have garnered gavel-to-gavel cable coverage -- much to the annoyance of the TV-obsessed former President.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Axios

Trump singles out witness ahead of Jan. 6 hearing

Former President Trump in a statement Tuesday accused Arizona House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers (R) of being a "RINO" — "Republican In Name Only" — and said that Bowers had once told him that "the election was rigged." Why it matters: Trump's statement came just before the fourth...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee abruptly postpones Wednesday hearing

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Tuesday it was postponing a public hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the panel, told reporters that the postponement was due to "technical issues" stemming from "overwhelming" demand on staff to produce videos.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#State#Republican#Newsnation#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Away from Jan 6 hearings, right wing news channels face a reckoning of their own over false election claims

Proponents of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen are currently facing a very public reckoning. Millions of Americans are tuning in to watch the January 6 House committee outline evidence of a concerted effort by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election.But another reckoning, largely out of view until now, may yet take place for the people and institutions that promoted those lies. In the courts, right wing media companies that broadcast false claims about voting machines being rigged are being hit with billion-dollar lawsuits — and they are not going away.At the centre of these...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
US News and World Report

Texas Republicans Declare Biden Election Illegitimate, Despite Evidence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in Texas formally rejected President Joe Biden's election in 2020 as illegitimate and voted in a state-wide convention that wrapped up this weekend on a party platform that calls homosexuality an "abnormal lifestyle choice." The party's embrace of unfounded electoral fraud allegations in a bedrock Republican...
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy