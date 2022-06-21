ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Video Review

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes reviewed on Nintendo Switch by Alex Santa Maria. You generally know what you're getting into when you boot up...

www.ign.com

IGN

How Long Does The Cycle: Frontier Storm Last?

If hostile alien creatures and other greedy prospectors weren't enough to contend with, The Cycle: Frontier also has the Storm. The Storm acts as a temporary modifier to the game world that significantly enhances the difficulty of your gameplay but equally ramps up the potential rewards if you're brave enough to stick it out.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Diablo Immortal Video Review

Reviewed by Cam Shea on iOS with iPad Gen 9 (2021). Also available on Android and PC. "There's a lot to like about Diablo Immortal but it's still not a game I can heartily recommend. As a casual, purely free-to-play experience it offers dozens of hours of empowering ARPG combat built around an interesting skill system, whereas for those that want to be competitive it quickly becomes restrictive, punitive, and money-grubbing. And for everyone in between? It just doesn't offer good value for money spent. If the season-long services like the Empowered Battle Pass offered more, I could definitely see myself renewing them each time and steadily working my way through the many difficulty levels as I ascend Immortal's 600 paragon levels, and gradually - oh so gradually - rank up my legendary gems. Instead, that dream is so far out of reach that it's not actually possible. I'm still going to keep playing Diablo Immortal, but without overhauls to the monetisation and the many restrictions, it's going to be a dip in, dip out game, as opposed to a world I want to live in."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Feram Icejaw

This page contains information on defeating one of the main bosses of Diablo Immortal's Frozen Tundra, Feram Icejaw. This boss is part of the later questline in the Frozen Tundra, where you must find the spirits of fallen Barbarian locked in battle, ending with the late chieftan Torr, who died locked in a struggle with a monstrosity known as Feram Icejaw, who will come back to life to attack you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Arataki Itto Build and Tips Guide

This Arataki Itto build and tips guide details everything you need to know about the best weapons and artifacts for the charismatic leader of the Arataki Gang. The Arataki Itto banner, Oni's Royale, features on the second phase of Version 2.7. Together with his band of friends, Arataki Itto is now at your disposal to eliminate anyone that stands in the way!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Emblem Warriors#The Warriors#Video Review#Video Game#Nintendo Switch#Omega Force#Fire Emblem
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Being Turned Into a Board Game

Roll for Street Cred – Cyberpunk 2077 is being turned into a board game. That’s right, the sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red is being turned into a board game. Not be be confused with the original Cyberpunk tabletop RPG, this minatures board game lets you unplug and play Cyberpunk 2077 old school-style, with dice and counters. But it’ll cost you a few Eddies.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller Review

There’s no shortage of third party Xbox controllers aimed at the pro market these days, and the Nacon Revolution X Pro controller looks to shake things up by doubling down on customization options. With familiar features such as interchangeable thumbsticks and customizable back buttons to more obscure choices like thumbstick shafts and removable controller weights, there’s plenty here to truly make the controller your own. It’s a shame that the controller itself doesn’t impress much beyond its customization options due to a lackluster design and awkward rear button placement.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Salmon is a passive mob in Minecraft. They serve as a great source when cooked. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Salmon with information on where they spawn, Salmon loot, and quick tips and facts about Salmon. Looking for something specific about Salmon? Click...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Make Concrete in Minecraft

Minecraft Concrete is a great building material, with various colors available, and is often brighter than other comparable materials like Wool or Terracotta. The path to creating concrete in Minecraft is difficult and requires multiple steps, similar to real life. Here’s how to make and use Concrete and Concrete Powder in Minecraft Survival.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crafting Table

A crafting table is required for crafting most items in Minecraft. The crafting table gives the player access to a nine-slot grid for crafting. When you first start your world in Minecraft, you always want to build a crafting table first, because most of the things you need to survive are made in the crafting table (i.e pickaxe, sword, armor, etc).
RECIPES
IGN

The Best Minecraft 1.19 Seeds

Finding the best Seed in Minecraft may be a little challenging at times. When you start a world, you're given a seed at random, and these seeds determine what kind of world you'll have. Sometimes you'll get lucky and land a perfect seed on your first attempt. Thankfully Minecraft allows...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

One Piece Film: Red Coming to Crunchyroll This Fall

Gorō Taniguchi’s One Piece Film: Red is coming to Crunchyroll. The upcoming anime, based on the One Piece manga series, will debut on the online streaming service later this fall, around the same time as the 23rd anniversary of the One Piece saga. “We’re excited to bring One...
COMICS
IGN

Dancer Gift Location

Dancer is the final level in Mission 2 of Neon White and it's home to a Gift that's impossible to reach without the necessary Soul Cards. Dancer's Gift is a Six Pack that you can give to the lovable oaf, Neon Yellow, to unlock new cutscenes and hidden Sidequests. In...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sonic Origins - Every Game's First Boss

Check out the first Boss of every game in this Sonic Origins Gameplay video. This is Sonic Origins PS5 gameplay and we've captured the entire first boss fight for each game. We show the first boss from each game including the iconic Sonic 1 boss sporting a checkered ball, Sonic 2 boss gameplay, Sonic 2 boss that had a drill for a weapon, and Sonic 3 boss that was a mini, bomb spewing drone that set the island on fire, and Sonic CD boss that was a mech Robotnik with bouncing arms gameplay into one video. Each title in the Sonic Origins gameplay has been remastered for release. In each video, we fight different versions of Dr. Ivo Robotnik. This Sonic Origins gameplay collection is a great compilation of all the sonic games. We collect Sonic 1 gameplay, Sonic 2 gameplay, Sonic 3 gameplay, and Sonic CD gameplay all into one video for you to see here. Enjoy this collection of Sonic Bosses over the years. 00:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 01:04 Sonic the Hedgehog CD 01:48 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 02:40 Sonic the Hedgehog & Knuckles 3.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy 16 Producer Reveals New Details on Summons, Party Members And Why It Won't Be a 'Final Fantasy Theme Park'

Final Fantasy 16 was first revealed nearly two years ago, with Square Enix claiming that "basic development" was already completed. Despite that, Square Enix has been comparatively silent on the newest entry in its long-running franchise until very recently, when it finally released a brand-new trailer featuring Eikons – its version of summons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

World's End

World’s End begins automatically the first time you enter Jordeygr Shelter. As you walk through Jordeygr Shelter you’ll hear the locals talking about their drunken leader, Brammer. You’ll find him drinking with his buddy Lom near the second level of the shelter. Speaking to Brammer triggers a cutscene and requires you to choose dialog options to respond. You can choose any responses you like as they do not affect the outcome.
VIDEO GAMES

