2-Year-Old Boy Recovered After Kidnapping From Royal Oak Township Home

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was kidnapped from his mother’s home in Royal Oak Township.

2-year-old Legacee Moore has been located and is undergoing a medical evaluation. | Credit: Michigan State Police

At about 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, Legacee Moore was taken by force from the home at 20850 Glenlodge Road by his biological father.

The 2-year-old has been located and is undergoing a medical evaluation.

The two suspects have been taken into custody.

Police say that investigation revealed that the suspect, Glen Moore, 25, was allowed into the home to have a conversation with the boy’s biological mother, but at some point, a fight started and the suspect fled from the home with the boy.

Moore, who was believed to be heavily intoxicated left the location in a vehicle with another 25-year-old man.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

No other information has been released.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

