Traffic delays expected during removal of Center Street skybridge in downtown Salem

By Natalie Pate, Salem Statesman Journal
 2 days ago

Increased traffic is expected later this month as a portion of Center Street downtown will be closed for the removal of the skybridge. The skybridge demolition is one of three major June construction projects scheduled in Salem.

Starting June 24 at 9 p.m., Center Street between Liberty Street NE and High Street NE will be closed to cars and pedestrians.

Demolition is expected to last through the weekend, city officials said in a recent news release, ending at 5 a.m. on June 27.

Detours will be in place for traffic coming over the Center Street bridge from West Salem.

Nordstrom: What's left? Take a peek inside Salem's former Nordstrom building

The Center Street skybridge is one of eight spanning downtown streets. It connects the Salem Center South Building with the former Nordstrom building.

The Nordstrom building has been vacant since 2018. The 60,000-square-foot department store is being razed and will be replaced with the Central City Apartments — a 157-unit, $25.7 million, five-story apartment complex with ground-floor commercial space, as previously reported by the Statesman Journal.

Other downtown Salem skybridges include:

  • Liberty Plaza to Chemeketa Parkade
  • Chemeketa to former JCPenney
  • Former JCPenney to Liberty Plaza
  • Former JCPenney to Salem Center Mall
  • Salem Center Mall to Marion Parkade
  • South Salem Center Mall to North Salem Center Mall
  • Salem Center Mall to Macy’s

Additional June construction projects

Paving improvements on Commercial Street and Portland Road are also scheduled for later this month.

Starting on the night of June 26, the intersection of Commercial Street SE and Baxter Road SE will be closed for paving. The street will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the north and southbound directions, city officials said.

Baxter Road SE at Commercial Street will be periodically closed during the project. Detours will be in place. The project is scheduled to be completed Monday morning June 27.

Starting the night of June 27, the intersections of Portland Road NE at Hyacinth Street NE and Bill Frey Drive NE will be under construction for paving improvement projects as well.

The intersections will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the north and southbound directions from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., city officials said.

Hyacinth Street NE and Bill Frey Drive NE will be closed in the east and westbound directions throughout the project. Detours will be in place and traffic control changes should be expected until Wednesday morning June 29.

Salem's Current Road Conditions Map provides up-to-date information on scheduled or emergency road closures. For additional information, call 503-588-6211 or email service@cityofsalem.net .

Past coverage by city reporter Whitney Woodworth contributed to this story.

Contact education reporter Natalie Pate at npate@statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6745, Twitter @NataliePateGwin , or Facebook at Facebook.com/nataliepatejournalist .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Traffic delays expected during removal of Center Street skybridge in downtown Salem

