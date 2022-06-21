Julianne Hough Opens Up About 'Next Stage Of Life' After Divorce In New Interview: ‘A Whole New Energy’

Shutterstock

When one door closes, another one opens! Julianne Hough recently told Entertainment Tonight that she feels a “whole new energy” after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Brook Laich. Love that for her!

Although Hough, 33, and Laich broke up two years, ago, they officially finalized their divorce on Friday, June 10. Now, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast member is “feeling good.” There’s nothing like a fresh start! Hough told ET she’s been keeping busy; this new life stage of hers consists of performing on an actual stage eight times a week in the Tony-nominated Broadway show “POTUS.”

One thing that has helped the dancer navigate this life transition is the strong support system she’s found in her cast members. “I have an incredible cast of women who have just really come my family, my sisters,” she gushed. “I feel very embraced and welcomed here.”

Of course, living in an exciting, inspiring city doesn’t hurt, either. “I love New York. It’s so incredible,” Hough said. “I feel like, a whole new energy of this next stage of life, my career, and what I want to create and put out in the world. This is where I’m meant to be right now. So, feeling good.”

It’s clear that Hough is thriving. The star even co-hosted the 75th Annual Tony Awards alongside Darren Criss, where she praised the Broadway community for being “absolutely incredible” and expressed gratitude for POTUS’s nomination. “The fact that there’s people that want to pay money to come and see our shows, and that we can offer any kind of entertainment and relief and humor—I mean, that’s what I feel like I was put on this earth to do, is just to bring joy and entertainment to people,” she said. We can’t wait to see how she continues to channel her creative energy and deliver that joy and creativity.