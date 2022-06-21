ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Julianne Hough Opens Up About 'Next Stage Of Life' After Divorce In New Interview: ‘A Whole New Energy’

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bj58V_0gHGLNki00
Shutterstock

When one door closes, another one opens! Julianne Hough recently told Entertainment Tonight that she feels a “whole new energy” after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Brook Laich. Love that for her!

Although Hough, 33, and Laich broke up two years, ago, they officially finalized their divorce on Friday, June 10. Now, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast member is “feeling good.” There’s nothing like a fresh start! Hough told ET she’s been keeping busy; this new life stage of hers consists of performing on an actual stage eight times a week in the Tony-nominated Broadway show “POTUS.”

One thing that has helped the dancer navigate this life transition is the strong support system she’s found in her cast members. “I have an incredible cast of women who have just really come my family, my sisters,” she gushed. “I feel very embraced and welcomed here.”

Of course, living in an exciting, inspiring city doesn’t hurt, either. “I love New York. It’s so incredible,” Hough said. “I feel like, a whole new energy of this next stage of life, my career, and what I want to create and put out in the world. This is where I’m meant to be right now. So, feeling good.”

It’s clear that Hough is thriving. The star even co-hosted the 75th Annual Tony Awards alongside Darren Criss, where she praised the Broadway community for being “absolutely incredible” and expressed gratitude for POTUS’s nomination. “The fact that there’s people that want to pay money to come and see our shows, and that we can offer any kind of entertainment and relief and humor—I mean, that’s what I feel like I was put on this earth to do, is just to bring joy and entertainment to people,” she said. We can’t wait to see how she continues to channel her creative energy and deliver that joy and creativity.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Darren Criss
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin’s Daughter Apple, 18, Graduates High School: See Photo

“Congratulations to all the graduates, especially Apple Martin,” Gwyneth Paltrow captioned a photo she posted to her Instagram story on June 2. In the picture, Gwyneth, 49, posed alongside her 18-year-old daughter, who wore a deep green graduate gown. The two weren’t alone: Apple’s father and Gwyneth’s ex, Chris Martin, was sandwiched between the two. The Coldplay singer, dressed in a black suit jacket and navy tie, had a bright, proud smile as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s shoulders.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Josh Flagg on Relationship with Bobby Boyd Amid Divorce: “We’re Not at the Moment Speaking”

Josh Flagg is opening up about his current relationship with Bobby Boyd following the news of their divorce earlier this year. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent addressed whether the two are still in contact as they officially end their marriage of four and a half years. “Well, Bobby and I are in the midst of a divorce right now. And we’re not at the moment speaking,” Josh told The Daily Dish during a joint interview with Tracy Tutor at the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16. “I hope that will change in the future, but we’ll find out.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Potus
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Pregnant Sharna Burgess Responds to "Insane" Claims That She's Living Apart From Brian Austin Green

Watch: Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess. These rumors aren't jiving with Sharna Burgess. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, cleared the air about her relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum after revealing that she's on the market for a new home. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on May 29, Sharna said many fans have been "wildly asking me why Brian and I aren't living together" amid her house-hunting journey.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles Is 'Obsessed' With Her Celebrity Childhood Crush

Chrissy Teigen's son, Miles, would really hate to hear "Bye Bye Bye" from his mom's childhood crush, because the little guy can't get enough of him!. On Thursday, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories and showed just how close her 4-year-old son has gotten to her childhood crush, Lance Bass. In the short snippet she posted on social media, a group of friends are gathered around the piano, presumably watching John Legend perform. Among the group is the *NSYNC singer, who has Miles on his lap as they all intently watch Legend do what he does best.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Blake Horstmann Admits He Was 'Scared' To Go Back On Reality TV, But He's 'Glad' He Took The Leap

In late June, viewers will get to see Blake Horstmann on the small screen again when he stars on All Star Shore, which premieres on Wednesday, June 29, on Paramount+. This time around, the TV personality isn't vying for someone's heart — he is competing in party-style challenges alongside some other familiar faces, such as Angelina Pivarnick, Giannina Gibelli, Trina Njoroge and others."I didn't think I was going to be on another reality TV show, but it's not a dating show. So, that was a big thing for me. I was like, 'I'm never going on another dating show.' It's...
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Bradley Cooper’s Heartbreaking Confession—‘I Was Lost’

Bradley Cooper is opening up about his past struggles with addiction in his 20s and his journey to getting sober. The Oscar nominee, 47, sat down for a discussion on Will Arnett‘s “SmartLess” podcast earlier this week, speaking with fellow actors Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. Cooper talked about his mental health history and how Arnett, his longtime friend, inspired him to get healthier and stuck by his side throughout the most tumultuous times.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bachelor Nation's Evan Bass Didn't 'Set a Proper Foundation' for Marriage with Ex Carly Waddell

Evan Bass is opening up about what led to his and Carly Waddell's divorce. On Thursday's episode of the Talking It Out podcast, Bass told Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo that meeting Waddell on Bachelor in Paradise "changed my life, and [Paradise] created this amazing bubble where I was able to connect with Carly, and I think it's beautiful what that can do."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy