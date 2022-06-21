ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cities with the most expensive homes in Mankato metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

KEYC

Consumers, bar owners react to increased prices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It seems prices are going up everywhere you turn, and it’s impacting how we go about our days. ”It makes me just rather make a meal than spend more money,” Carson Dunn said. Cole Gilliland and Carson Dunn have been seeing the effects of...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to North Mankato, city officials say

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill are coming to North Mankato, according to city officials. Final plats for a new development, called Lor Ray Center, were approved at last night’s City Council meeting. The building will be constructed on a 1.6 acre parcel...
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Power 96

Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Approved by MnDOT

Dennis Luebbe, Rice County Highway Engineer told commissioners during a Committee of the Whole/Work Session Tuesday two big projects for the county are progressing. Luebbe said at next week's regular County Board of Commissioners meeting he would be providing paperwork from MnDOT concerning the design of the I-35/Highway 19. 6-legged...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Olives to change ownership

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Come next week, the Mankato Mediterranean restaurant Olives will be under new management. The Massad family, who has owned and operated Olives for 15 years, made the announcement on Facebook. The Massad family said the new management will take over June 30. The new owners will...
KEYC

Northway Academy breaks ground in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is welcoming an academy dedicated to helping people on the autism spectrum. Northway Academy provides applied behavior analysis day programs across Minnesota. “We’re a one-on-one facility, so every child has one staff member with them throughout the day and we work on very specific skills...
MANKATO, MN
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Traffic changes for Highwas 15/60 project near Madelia start Tuesday

Motors traveling on Highways 15/60 near Madelia will encounter traffic changes starting Tuesday, as construction moves to the second phase. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation:. Highway 60 will remain open with two-way traffic in the westbound lanes. Highway 15 will be closed at County Road 58 – traffic...
KEYC

Repair work underway to fix buckled pavement on Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Work crews have temporarily closed a portion of of the southbound left lane of Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter to repair some pavement buckling. These occur when the air temperature changes from moderate to extreme heat. The sun heats the pavement, and the pavement...
willmarradio.com

Fatal crashes reported in Scott, Blue Earth Counties

(Shakopee MN-) Two people were killed in separate traffic crashes in Minnesota yesterday. The state patrol says at 5:01 p.m. 80-year-old John Brooks of Bricelyn was killed when his car was hit by a pickup on I-90 in Blue Earth County. Brook's car then crossed the median and hit a motorhome with a family of 7 from Michigan on board. Three people in the motorhome suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SHAKOPEE, MN
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
steeledodgenews.com

Grain accident ends in tragedy

When a man became entrapped in a bin of soybeans Thursday night, the father-son team of Joel and Dakota Thiele sprang into action with their payloaders. The Thieles brought two payloaders to the scene of the grain bin accident at the Crystal Valley Cooperative in Hope. They were just winding down their day from construction work when they were notified of trouble at Crystal Valley.
HOPE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Grain Bin Accident Kills Worker in Southern Minnesota

A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
KEYC

Authorities arrest 3 in connection with Mankato drug investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in Mankato on Tuesday. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday on Eastport Drive as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation. During the execution of the warrant, agents...

