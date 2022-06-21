Polk Jail report – Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Related
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, June 22nd
Larry McCullough, age 58 of Leesburg – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Tina Hartline, age 43 of Gaylesville – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;:. Roger Brogdon, sge 36 of Piedmont – HOLD for Another Agency;
Inmate with 2 gunshot wounds breaks handcuffs and escapes hospital in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Marietta police arrested Ulysses Roberson Wednesday night in connection to a shooting, who was then brought to a hospital. However, Roberson escaped while being treated at the hospital. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police found Roberson on Cobb Parkway and...
Former Haralson County Sheriff Ken Spearman passed away on Tuesday
Sheriff Spearman, who served from 1989 to 1996, was 77 Services are planned a former Haralson County Sheriff on Saturday
Two Cherokee County Residents Arrested on Drug Charges
Two Cherokee County residents were arrested on drug charges late Tuesday night. Larry McCullough, age 58 of Leesburg and Tina Hartline, 43 of Gaylesville were taken into custody and arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The arrests were made by members...
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro woman, boyfriend sentenced to prison for 2019 crime spree
ATLANTA — A Jonesboro woman and her boyfriend have been sentenced to spend years in prison for a 2019 two-week crime spree in the metro area. Ericka Brewster, 31, pled guilty to armed bank robbery on Nov. 6, 2020. She will spend four years and six months in prison for her crimes.
Assisted living worker accused of stealing drugs from patients
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A former employee of an assisted living facility has been arrested after she was accused of stealing her residents’ medicine. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday, officers were called to The Stewart House in Carrollton in reference to the...
Victims of triple murder in Austell identified
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Three people were shot to death in a domestic dispute in Austell Tuesday. Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public. On Wednesday, police identified the victims as Donnell Peaks, 63; Janice Peaks, 60; and Cameron King, 38.
HCSO seeking help locating woman missing since June 15
A woman who walked off on June 15 with her dog was reported missing on Wednesday, and the Haralson County
Suspect crashes car after shootout with police in Douglasville
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now in custody after police say he was involved in a shootout with officers. Douglasville Police officers responded around 10 p.m. to a call at the Gateway Village neighborhood. The call said a man was “behaving abnormally.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Couple Sentenced for Bank Robbery, Other Charges During Two-Week Crime Spree
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Quantavious Cedron Arnold and Ericka Brewster have been sentenced to federal prison for carrying out a two-week crime spree during which they robbed a bank and fled in a car Arnold had stolen at gunpoint just two days earlier.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County Jail inmate brutally attacked in cell over 'protection' racket
ATLANTA - Several inmates went into a Fulton County Jail cell and beat a 24-year-old prisoner. Sabrina Jones, the victim's godmother, said she got a call from the jail medical floor on June 18. She said her godson had trouble mouthing his words. Most of his teeth were knocked out,...
Teen, another man dead after 2 shootings a mile apart in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men, including a teenager, are dead in DeKalb County after a shooting, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just after 9 p.m., police responded to a Chevron gas station in the 7000 block of Covington Highway to a call of a person shot.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Law enforcement agencies work together to make arrests throughout DeKalb
Multiple law enforcement jurisdictions recently came together during a 48-hour period to make 38 arrests in DeKalb County. Called “Operation Safe Summer,” the two-day task force efforts were deemed successful on June 15 by DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox and DeKalb County Chief Deputy Randy Akies. “We measure...
Police: Suburban Atlanta man killed 3 relatives after fight
AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his mother, stepfather and cousin at a suburban Atlanta home. Cobb County police say a domestic dispute on Tuesday led 37-year-old Marcus Smith to shoot and kill his 60-year-old mother, Janice Peaks; his 63-year-old stepfather, Donnell Peaks; and his 38-year-old cousin, Cameron King. Police […]
fox5atlanta.com
Slight-of-hand money order thefts caught on camera
Two men are wanted in series of scams using and old magician's trick. Kennesaw police said the men use slight of hand to short the cashier cash for the money order. They hit two Publix stores in Kennesaw and match the description of men wanted in other jurisdictions, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County police searching for murder suspect
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department shared an image of a man killed in a June 7 murder in Ellenwood. Police said officers found Mikael McNeil shot near Tharps Trace and N. Hearn Road. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital. Policed asked anyone with information to call...
Man in McLaren sports car opens fire on SUV on busy Buckhead street, police say
A busy Buckhead Street has reopened after police shut it down to investigate a shooting. Police shut down Peachtree Road near West Wesley Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Investigators told WSB they responded to a shots call fired in the area of Peachtree Road and Peachtree Way. Police said...
fox5atlanta.com
Officers catch drivers traveling 'truly terrifying speeds' on I-75
MORROW, Ga. - Police in Morrow are putting a stark warning on speeders following multiple arrests over the weekend on a Georgia interstate. Sunday night, officers with the Morrow Police Department recorded what they called "truly terrifying speeds" on Interstate 75. Officials say four separate violators were stopped traveling faster...
weisradio.com
Georgia Woman Arrested Following Multiple Gas Drive-Off’s
A Chattooga County, Georgia woman stands accused of pumping gas, and then driving off without paying – several times. The thefts all took place at Murphy USA in Trion. According to the Sheriff’s Office report – Murphy USA says that the store’s pumps are highly sophisticated, and can automatically send gas drive-off reports when a person fails to pay for their purchase. The report has the pump number, time of day, and the amount of gas that was taken. The management at Murphy USA was able to review the information, and identified a suspect who was habitually driving off without paying for gas.
fox5atlanta.com
3 dead after domestic-related shooting in Cobb County
Crime tape surrounded a Cobb County property near Austell after three people were found shot to death. Police said one person is in custody.
