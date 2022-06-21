ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: High near 82 Tuesday, temps expected to climb

By Annika Schmidt annika.schmidt@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Denver Colorado skyline. Photo Credit: Starcevic (iStock). Starcevic

Denver is expecting a sunny Tuesday, with a high near 82. A breeze could gust up to 20 mph today, according to the National Weather Service.

Temps may climb into the 90s by Thursday and Friday after a high near 88 Wednesday. The weekend may be cooler, with highs in the 70s forecast for Saturday.

Afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday could continue through the end of the week.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 7-14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5-11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 7-11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

