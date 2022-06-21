ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Board endorses Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALLgH_0gHGIPNZ00

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter’s board is recommending that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

Musk said Tuesday, while speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, that there were still some “unresolved matters” about the deal, according to The Hill , including the number of bots on the platform. Musk said he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts, despite the fact that Twitter has reported its bot estimates — and its admission that they may be too low — to investors for years.

Musk says recession ‘is inevitable at some point’

Shares are up about 3% before the opening bell Tuesday, far short of the $54.20 per share that Musk has offered for each share.

Musk met virtually with the social platform’s employees on Thursday. According to multiple reports , he addressed possible layoffs at the company, saying that, right now, “costs exceed revenue. That’s not a great situation.”

He also touched on growth, saying he’d like to see Twitter reach a billion users — roughly four times its current user base ) and anonymity, where he earlier created a stir when he said he wants to “verify all humans” on the service. At the meeting, he clarified that this does not mean he wants to have everyone on Twitter use their real names, like on Facebook, since pseudonyms can allow people to express their political views freely, according to The New York Times.

One of Musk’s key points at the meeting was to make Twitter “so compelling that you can’t live without it,” Weinstein tweeted. Musk, who has more than 98 million followers on Twitter and is one of the platform’s most prolific users, also said that while some people “use their hair to express themselves, I use Twitter,” according to Nola Weinstein, Twitter’s global head of brand experiences and engagement.

Weinstein did not immediately respond to a message for further comment and she subsequently deleted all her tweets about the meeting. Twitter declined to comment.

Elon Musk’s child plans to change name, cut ties with magnate dad, reports say

Musk, according to multiple reports, also praised Chinese apps such as TikTok, which he said is good at keeping people engaged and not being “boring,” and WeChat, which he said could be a good model for what Twitter could be.

Twitter employees could have other reasons to be nervous about Musk’s impending takeover. The irascible billionaire has levied a barrage of criticism at the company, from its moderation and safety policies, which he terms a threat to “free speech,” to its anonymous user accounts, which he would like to eliminate, to its ban of former President Donald Trump, which he has pledged to reverse.

Musk has also targeted Twitter’s work-from-home policy, having once called for the company’s headquarters to be turned into a “homeless shelter” because, he said, so few employees actually worked there. The comment also served as a thinly veiled jab at San Francisco, which has a large homeless population. He said during Thursday’s meeting that he strongly favors working in person, according to Weinstein.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wichita man. Police say that 70-year-old James “Jeb” Beck was last seen in the 9000 block of East Lincoln, on foot, at 12 p.m. on June 21. This is near the intersection of E Lincoln St and S Webb […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Hill
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Elon Musk makes Tesla layoffs official

Tesla is cutting about 10% of salaried workers, Elon Musk told employees on Friday. The Tesla CEO told fellow executives earlier that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and the company would need to lay off employees, Reuters reported. "Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has an Obsession He Can't Get Over

Since April, observers and detractors of Elon Musk believe that he is obsessed by Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report. The world's richest man made a $44 billion bid to acquire the microblogging site on April 14. Since then, he has engaged in a war of words with the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
u.today

Binance CEO Is Ready to Support Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Endeavor

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, reportedly files to change name, cut ties with Tesla CEO

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child reportedly filed to change their name months ago in an ongoing effort to cut ties with the Tesla CEO. The teenager, who was given the name Xavier Musk at birth, legally requested their moniker be changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson, according to TMZ. The name Wilson is the maiden name of the teen’s mom, Justine Musk. The documents were reportedly filed in April, shortly after their 18th birthday. An alleged screenshot has been circulating via Twitter. The paperwork lists their reason for the name change as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Key Takeaways From Elon Musk's First All-Hands Meeting With Twitter Employees

The Elon Musk-Twitter saga has entered a notable new chapter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke to Twitter employees yesterday for the first time since he agreed to acquire the social media company. Musk reportedly spoke on a range of topics and started the conversation by sharing his love of Twitter and by reiterating his desire to buy the company. Jeff Brain, CEO of CloutHub, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Elon Musk’s wild 24 hours: Twitter deal setbacks, Dogecoin hype, and a Tesla employee lawsuit

Even by Elon Musk’s exaggerated definition of weird, the past 24 hours or so have been more than a bit peculiar. On Tuesday alone, Musk stoked investor fears at an economic forum; both dissed cryptocurrency and pumped it up; swung the ax at his flagship company while the board and shareholders of the company he’s chasing voted on whether they wanted the deal to proceed; and is having to deal with at least two court filings.
BUSINESS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy