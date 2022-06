Paola marshals are after auto speeders. They station themselves at convenient places on the streets leading out of town and arrest those who zip along too rapidly. Friday and Saturday evenings they caught half a dozen. They find the best “picking” on South Silver, North Pearl, and East Wea streets. The summer campaign against auto drivers who violate the laws is on. The marshals will not ease up until most cars are put in winter storage.

