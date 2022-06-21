Wildfire rages on across 12,000 acres in New Jersey; leaves air quality unhealthy

Crews are making good progress on the wildfire in Wharton State Forest, but it's leaving behind a ton of smoke and unhealthy air quality for a large portion of the state.

Many people in Ocean County waking up this morning and stepping outside are getting a whiff of what smells like a campfire in their yards.

As of 8 a.m., the wildfire is 70% contained, as conditions became favorable for crews to get an upper hand on the fire.

Portions of Route 206 and Route 542 remain closed. Batsto Village and hiking and biking trails are also closed.

The Forest Fire Service reported that 18 structures remain threatened, but are under protection from local volunteer services.

The projected smoke forecast is showing unhealthy air and high pollution levels, shifting south over Southern Ocean, Southern Burlington, and most of Atlantic counties.

Everyone outside will be affected, and those with breathing issues will especially be prone to the smoke.

It is advised to cut back on outside exercise, until the smoke conditions clear.

News 12 will continue to provide updates on the wildfire from the Forest Fire Service as the story progresses.

RELATED: ALERT CENTER: Smoke from Burlington wildfire travels to Monmouth County