One opposing team could be arriving with a halo and a harp to save the Los Angeles Lakers. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported this week that the Charlotte Hornets have “real” interest in trading for embattled Lakers star Russell Westbrook. O’Connor notes that Charlotte has some big potential deals upcoming for Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball. That means it may be smart for them to clear out longer-term salary by making a move for the former MVP Westbrook, who is on an expiring contract.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO