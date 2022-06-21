ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Princess Diana's Designer Calls Today's Fashion Crowd 'Wannabe Drag Queens'

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce Oldfield, the fashion mastermind behind some of Diana's most famous dresses, has given his thoughts on today's fashionistas and the Met...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
Page Six

Carole Middleton wears daughter Kate’s dress to Royal Ascot

Mom and daughter are both pretty in pink. Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole, 67, showed she has the same taste in clothes as her daughter when she showed up to Royal Ascot today in a very familiar pink dress. Royal fashion fans might remember Carole’s Me + Em frock from the Duchess of Cambridge’s visit last spring with a young cancer patient, Mila Sneddo, who requested that Kate wear a pink dress when she met her. The silk shirt-dress style midi retailed for $540 at the time and features soft pleats and a sash waist, although the duchess, 40, swapped hers out for a...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Lilibet’s Baby Photo Has Fans Convinced She’ll Look Just Like Diana When She Grows Up—See the Resemblance Here

Click here to read the full article. She gets it from her family! Ever since her first photos were released, royal fans have been debating baby Lili’s resemblance to her royal family members. The big question is, who does Lilibet look like the most? Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Harry’s home country to celebrate his grandmother’s 70th year of service during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photographer Misan Harriman released pictures of the birthday celebration on June 4, 2022. He...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Bruce Oldfield
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Prince Charles
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
shefinds

Wait 'Til You See Catherine Zeta-Jones' Dramatic Hair Transformation—Is That Even Her?!

Get ready to see Catherine Zeta-Jones as you’ve never, ever seen her! The 52-year-old actress has ditched her signature shiny brunette locks, and has gone for a crisp short blonde bob instead! We had to do a double take when we first saw the pap pictures of the Darling Buds of May actress that were released on Wednesday, June 1st, as she looked completely unrecognizable!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Paris Fashion#Fashion Houses#British Royal Family#British Vogue#Daily Mail#Christian#Wann
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Thrilled With Lilibet’s 1st Meeting With The Queen: ‘It Went Beautifully’

Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, are super happy with how their trip to the United Kingdom this past weekend went to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year on the British throne. More specifically, they are over the moon about how Queen Elizabeth, 96, and their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor‘s, first meeting played out, according to a source close to Meghan and Harry. “Their trip was a whirlwind and jam-packed from the moment they landed but it all went beautifully,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their whole aim was to show the Queen their love and respect, and of course introducing her to Lili for the first time was a big highlight. Archie and Lili totally charmed her, getting to see her with them made the whole trip worth it.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Pippa Middleton shows off baby bump in floral dress

Pippa Middleton showed off her growing baby bump while out and about in London on Thursday. Kate Middleton’s sister, 38, who is already the mother of son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1, debuted her budding belly at the “Party at the Palace” concert on June 4. The expectant star wore a green dress to the Platinum Jubilee event, with a source telling Page Six at the time that Pippa is a “natural mama” and “so excited” to expand her family. The socialite married James Matthews in May 2017. Arthur and Grace arrived in 2018 and 2021, respectively. While Pippa and the former professional racing...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
The Independent

Kate Middleton wears fuchsia pink Stella McCartney dress at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Duchess of Cambridge watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their three children from the royal box on Sunday.Kate Middleton arrived wearing a custom fuchsia pink dress by Stella McCartney.The custom raspberry red forest friendly viscose dress featured padded shoulders, ruching on one shoulder and puffed long sleeves.The Duchess completed the look with simple gold and diamond earrings, natural makeup and her hair in loose curls.Kate sat next to her three children, Prince Louis, four, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince George, eight, for the pageant.While George matched Prince William – both were dressed in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Meet Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Growing Family

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews made headlines at the Party at the Palace following Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, when Middleton showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous green gown. Since their marriage in 2017, the couple have welcomed two children together: Arthur Michael William and Grace Elizabeth Jane. The upcoming addition to Middleton and Matthews's family will be their third child.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Keke Palmer Wore an Actual Wedding Dress to the U.K. Premiere of Lightyear

Keke Palmer—actor, singer, meme queen—recently turned up to the premiere of Lightyear in a sleek white dress with a feathered hem, and she looks absolutely radiant. ICYMI, Lightyear is about the adventures of Buzz Lightyear, an adult man in the Pixar Universe whose likeness inspires the Buzz Lightyear toy Andy plays with in Toy Story. Voiced by Chris Evans, he's, I dunno, a space ranger or something. And Palmer voices his fellow cadet Izzy Hawthorne.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
872M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy