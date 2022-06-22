ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Facts About Fentanyl with Memorial Healthcare Systems

By News Service Florida & Grace Blazer
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning parents about the increasing dangers of fentanyl by teens and young adults.

The synthetic opioid, which is 100 times stronger than morphine, is being mixed into other illegal drugs and sold to unsuspecting young people.

According to the AG's office, there has been a 50-fold increase in pills laced with fentanyl in just the past three years.

“We are seeing fentanyl being placed in drugs at a rapid pace that you would not predict and traditionally have not been put in; drugs like cocaine or marijuana and other types of drugs that you wouldn’t expect to find fentanyl.”

Get the facts about the recreational use of fentanyl with WIOD's Al Lewis and Memorial Healthcare Systems', Dr. Randy Katz, David Scharf, and Dr. Claudia Vicencio.

Tampa, FL
