ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New evidence in 60-year-old Alcatraz prison break

By Brian Entin, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akPRl_0gHGE3rY00

( NewsNation ) — U.S. marshals have just released age-progression images of convicts who escaped Alcatraz Island more than 60 years ago.

Over the years, speculation has mounted over whether or not the escaped prisoners are still alive. And now federal officials are asking citizens to be on the lookout.

Clarence Anglin, John Anglin and Frank Morris remain wanted fugitives for their June 11, 1962 escape from Alcatraz, where they were serving time for armed bank robberies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL6w7_0gHGE3rY00
    Clarence Anglin | Credit: AP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVTc2_0gHGE3rY00
    Re-aged image of Clarence Anglin | Credit: FBI
Doctor accidentally gave 4-year-old vasectomy, lawsuit claims

The three men spent more than a year organizing and planning their escape, setting up a secret workshop on top of their cells, as well as stockpiling the tools and resources needed to make the dangerous trek.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJrvr_0gHGE3rY00
    Frank Morris | Credit: AP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gABur_0gHGE3rY00
    Re-aged image of Frank Morris | Credit: FBI

After squeezing through a vent and scaling pipes that led to the prison roof, the trio traversed 100 feet across the rooftop and then carefully maneuvered down 50 feet of piping to the ground.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkIBI_0gHGE3rY00
    John Anglin | Credit: AP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VEAk_0gHGE3rY00
    Re-aged image of John Anglin | Credit: FBI

After reaching the outer walls, they launched a makeshift raft of more than 50 raincoats in hopes of making it off the island. The following morning, guards awoke to find three detailed makeshift heads, made up of plaster, paint and real human hair in their cell beds.

The escape inspired the 1979 film “Escape From Alcatraz” starring Clint Eastwood.

5-year-old dies after being left in hot car for hours

The prison was immediately put into lockdown, but the convicts had already gained a 10-hour lead on investigators. Authorities worked for weeks to locate the inmates but found no sign of any evidence.

Federal officials later said that they believed the inmates had drowned.

Now, 60 years later, theories have tested whether or not that is true. A raft was recovered on a nearby island shortly after their escape, and there were accounts of a car being stolen the night of the disappearance.

In 2013, authorities received a handwritten letter by a man claiming to be John Anglin, asking for a light sentence in return for medical attention.

The letter forced U.S. marshals to reopen the case, and now, investigators hope the new re-aged images will help crack it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Law & Crime

‘An Unspeakable Level of Evil’: Milwaukee Man Who Murdered 12-Year-Old Grandson with Sledgehammer Sentenced to Prison

A Milwaukee grandfather will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murder of his 12-year-old grandson last year, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. Circuit Court Judge Stephanie G. Rothstein on Monday sentenced Andrez D. Martina to serve two consecutive life sentences for beating young Andre Smith II to death with a variety of weapons, including a mallet and a sledgehammer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Oxygen

Alcatraz Escapees' Age-Progressed Photos Released By U.S. Marshals In Renewed Search

It’s been 60 years since three men made their brazen escape from Alcatraz, and authorities are still looking for them today. The U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern District of California's Fugitive Investigations released three age-progressed photos of the men who escaped “The Rock." The whereabouts of Frank Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin have remained a mystery in the decades after they slipped through prison vents and smokestacks on June 11, 1962 and left the island.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcatraz Island#Prison Break#Fbi
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Florida man, 51, is arrested after he unwittingly gave cops surveillance footage that showed him dragging the body of a woman through his home before dumping her in a ditch

A Florida man has been arrested after he unwittingly gave cops evidence showing him dragging a missing mother-of-two's body through his house. William Redden, 51, was charged with abuse of a corpse after sharing with police footage of him pulling Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, towards a 12ft ditch. Shenefield had...
PALMETTO, FL
The Marshall Project

Five Things to Know About One of the Deadliest Federal Prisons

The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
THOMSON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
CBS News

Suspected serial killer accused of luring women on Facebook with fake job offers: "She disappeared"

State and federal authorities in Mexico said Thursday they have arrested a suspected serial killer accused of luring young women on Facebook with false job offers. Authorities said they have surveillance camera footage from two states showing the man meeting with the victims in public places, and in one case driving a victim away on a motorbike. Prosecutors released several of the images on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Catholic priest who plied 15-year-old boy with drink before raping him jailed

A Catholic priest who plied a teenage boy with drink before raping him 30 years ago has been jailed.Father Anthony White, now of Cross-In-Hand, East Sussex, got to know the 15-year-old victim when he and his family attended St John’s Church in Horsham while he was working as an assistant priest.The offences took place at the priest’s home in 1992 and 1993 after he gained the family’s trust, Sussex Police.White was sentenced at Hove Crown Court to 10 and a half years in prison for buggery and two offences of indecent assault against the boy.Police said the 64-year-old was charged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
WFLA

WFLA

71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy