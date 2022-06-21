ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rochester, Minnesota metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Proposed Expansion Of Former Rochester Kmart Parking Site

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There may soon be an expansion of the parking facility at the former Rochester Kmart site that would create nearly 250 more spaces. And nearly 400 more spaces would be added to the former AMPI site as part of a plan that will be reviewed Wednesday by the city Planning and Zoning Commission.
KIMT

Seasonal flights from Rochester to Arizona and Florida to resume in December

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sun Country Airlines says it will resume its nonstop flights from Rochester to Phoenix, Arizona, and Fort Myers, Florida, in December. “We are thrilled with the return of Sun Country’s convenient and affordable travel options to warm and sunny vacation destinations. We are grateful for the continued partnership that benefits the local traveler and our regional economy,” said John Reed, Rochester International Airport executive director.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Business
Rochester, MN
Real Estate
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: Historic home for sale in Hastings

This home is a rare opportunity to own a historic home in Hasting's preservation district. The beautiful home includes a grand foyer, natural woodwork, original pocket doors, hardwood floors, main floor laundry and a fully fenced-in yard. This quiet neighborhood is just a few blocks away from the scenic riverfront...
HASTINGS, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester City Council moves on municipal IDs

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester is one step closer to getting municipal IDs. The Rochester City Council voted Monday night to begin the process of creating new city guidelines for what city IDs can and cannot be used for. Two people who live in Rochester, but are not American citizens...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester’s Warmest Day In 5 Years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another very warm and humid day is expected across southeast Minnesota Tuesday with high temperatures likely in the 90s for a third straight day. Highs across the region Monday were generally in the low to mid-90s. Rochester’s official high of 96 was three degrees short...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Mn Metro
KDHL AM 920

Former Rochester Bookkeeper Sent to Prison For Huge Embezzlement

Minneapolis, MN (KROC AM News) - A Kenyon woman was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Rochester construction company and a group that operates eight restaurants in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Court records indicate 59-year-old Kimberly Peterson-Janovec...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Approved by MnDOT

Dennis Luebbe, Rice County Highway Engineer told commissioners during a Committee of the Whole/Work Session Tuesday two big projects for the county are progressing. Luebbe said at next week's regular County Board of Commissioners meeting he would be providing paperwork from MnDOT concerning the design of the I-35/Highway 19. 6-legged...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
Bring Me The News

Body found under tarp in rural Olmsted County

A 28-year-old woman who'd been reported missing earlier this month was found dead under a tarp in rural Olmsted County last Friday. The death of Tia Mercedes Arleth is under investigation and considered suspicious, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Deputies were called to County Road 2 and 70th...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Young motorcyclist killed in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a "juvenile male" is dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Rochester.The motorcyclist and another vehicle collided just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of East Circle Drive Northeast and Northern Valley Place Northeast.The young victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they're still investigating.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Rice County Appears to be Dumping Drop Boxes

It appears the drop boxes at the Rice County Government Services Building in Faribault are going the way of the dinosaur. Several county residents spoke to their useage for election ballots before commissioners addressed the issue during their Committee of the Whole/Work Session. A handful of people voiced concern about...
RICE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy