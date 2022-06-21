ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Amber Heard on Pledge Fiasco: 'I Shouldn't Have Had to' Donate at All

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the time of her $7 million divorce settlement, Heard announced that she would split the entire payout equally between the ACLU and the Children's Hospital of Los...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 297

charlene lamorie
2d ago

She is the one who said in divorce settlement that she wanted nothing and pledged it. Nobody forced her to she stuck her foot in inown mouth. Then she said it on Television interview all on her own.

Reply(3)
412
crystal bladen
2d ago

if you say you did something, donated the money, they yes you should have done it. you don't get to say whatever you want, i.e. lie, and expect no consequences.

Reply(14)
257
BHen Ire
2d ago

No one said she did. she is the one who said she didn't want the money and was going to donate it and made quite a big deal about doing so. Then she didn't donate it.

Reply(4)
211
Related
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Page Six

Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp’s TikTok message about moving ‘forward’

Amber Heard has responded to Johnny Depp’s first TikTok, in which he boasted about moving forward following their defamation trial. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement (via People). “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.” Heard, 36, also addressed the future of women’s rights in her immediate statement following her loss to Depp, 58, in court last week. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Danish
NBC News

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury got it wrong — twice

The jury got it wrong. It found that actor Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, delivering a $15 million verdict Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed against her. But similarly, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard’s countersuit of defamation was wrong too, in my opinion.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer says she should win case even if she cut Johnny Depp’s finger off with an axe

Amber Heard’s lawyer raised eyebrows in his closing argument as he sought to downplay the importance of a fight in which Johnny Depp’s finger was severed.Hours of testimony in the defamation trial opposing the Hollywood stars centred around a violent incident in Australia in 2015, during which the tip of Mr Depp’s finger was cut off.Mr Depp claimed the injury occurred when an “irate” Ms Heard hurled a vodka bottle at him and it shattered. Ms Heard, however, said she was not awake at the time and speculated that he may have cut the finger when smashing a phone against...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife reveals how she learned of his affair with Beau Biden’s widow

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of Hunter Biden, has revealed in a new book how she learned of her spouse’s affair: from her children.Hunter Biden, the younger son of President Joe Biden, spent years gripped by addiction to drugs and alcohol. During that time, he has admitted, he had an extramarital affair with the widow of his brother, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015.In her upcoming book, If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing, Ms Buhle recalls the painful moment she learned of the affair. After Beau’s death, she writes, Hunter collaborated with his...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are seeking to recast the disgraced British socialite as a devoted stepmother and a loving wife in the lead-up to sentencing for child sex abuse convictions later this month.Central to this makeover is the portrayal in a 77-page sentencing submission of her relationships with two wealthy, successful men and their children that were ruined by the stigma of her years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein. In the filing released late on Wednesday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell’s “life after Epstein” in the early 2000s was that of a committed partner to Ted Waitt, the billionaire philanthropist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TIME

What Legal Experts Think of Amber Heard's Chances on Appeal

A jury may have come back with a victory for Johnny Depp in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, but the legal drama is far from over. Heard’s lawyers have said that she will appeal the decision, a process that will likely take years. TIME spoke to experts about what happens next in the case, Heard’s chances of winning an appeal, and how far this legal fight could go.
CELEBRITIES
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

First Lady Jill Biden Shares Lessons From Her Divorce and How She Fights With Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting candid about her marriage to Joe Biden, what she's learned from her divorce, and more. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dr. Biden, who covers the magazine's June/July Freedom Issue -- the publication's first cover featuring a first lady in its 155-year history -- shared how her past has informed her future and the funny way she fights with the President.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacts to ‘Disappointing’ Relationship Rumors After Amber Heard Trial

Crossing the line. Lawyer Camille Vasquez is not thrilled that she must address rumors that allege she dated client Johnny Depp. The attorney, 37, found it "disappointing" to see speculation that her behavior with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, was "in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear," Vasquez told […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Speaks out on Amber Heard Verdict

Johnny Depp's star lawyer Camille Vasquez has spoken out after a Virginia jury ruled in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's favor in Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against Amber Heard. Following a six-week-long trial, the jury on Wednesday awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, agreeing with his claims that he was defamed by her claims in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was the victim of domestic violence. Heard, meanwhile, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Camille Vasquez to defend Johnny Depp once again over allegation he assaulted film crew member

Camille Vasquez, the surprise star of the legal team that successfully argued the defamation case against Amber Heard for Johnny Depp, will once again represent the actor in court.Alongside fellow Brown Rudnick partner Randall Smith, Ms Vasquez will defend Mr Depp in a personal injury lawsuit filed against him by Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, location manager on the movie City of Lies.Mr Brooks alleges that Mr Depp “maliciously and forcefully” punched him twice in the ribs before saying he would pay him $100,000 to punch him back in the face.The incident took place in April 2017 and Mr Brooks says...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
872M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy