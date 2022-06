In honor of the second-best month of the year coming to an end (after August, of course,) it was only right to end off the month this way. During Juneteenth, Daniel J. May announced that this summer the Kalamazoo's only Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge, Dabney & Co is coming soon. The lounge features the classic soul food favorites with its distinctive spin. The lounge's name, Dabney & Co., is in honor of a formerly enslaved man, John Dabney. Dabney was the first well-known Black bartender who is credited with making mint juleps.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO