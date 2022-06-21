ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy flooding, landslides destroy buildings, roads in China

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IveeR_0gHGDioB00

Heavy rainstorms are causing major flooding and landslides in southern China , destroying buildings, crops and roads, and forcing many people to flee their homes.

In the Guangxi autonomous region, 145,000 people were relocated to safety and more than 10,000 houses were destroyed, the official Xinhua New Agency reported.

Another half million people were affected in neighboring Jiangxi province, where 433,000 hectares (1 million acres) of crops were flooded, according to local authorities.

Around 274,000 people have sought relief in Guangzhou province, according to the provincial emergency management department.

The heavy rainfall has collapsed roads in some parts of cities and swept away houses, cars and crops. The meteorological department has forecast more rain in coming days. Chinese authorities on Sunday issued the year’s first red alert, the most severe warning, for possible mountain torrents.

China regularly experiences flooding during the summer months, most frequently in central and southern areas that tend to receive the most rainfall.

China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed, mostly along the Yangtze, China’s mightiest river.

The government has invested heavily in flood control and hydroelectric projects such as the massive Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze.

Globally, more intense tropical storms are on the rise as a result of climate change, leading to increased flooding, threatening lives, crops and groundwater.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Landslides#Flood Control#Southern China#Xinhua New Agency#Chinese
The Independent

Taiwan earthquake: 6.0 magnitude tremor strikes east coast of island

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Taiwan on Monday morning.Authorities said that the quake struck at 9.05am at a depth of 6.8km (4.2 miles).Taiwan’s central weather bureau said that it hit Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.Tremors from the quake were felt across most of the island including in the capital Taipei.Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that tremors were also felt across the Taiwan Strait in Fujian province on mainland China.Home to 24 million people, Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.In March a 6.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded, though there was no significant damage or injuries reported.At least 17 people were killed when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast near Hualien in 2018.More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Wildfire tears through California forest as temperatures rocket

A wildfire was burning out of control Monday in forest outside Los Angeles after a weekend of record-breaking temperatures, and as forecasters warn of fire danger across the parched US West. Almost 1,000 acres (400 hectares) had been charred by the Sheep fire since it erupted in the Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
The Independent

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits California’s Bay Area

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck California’s Bay Area on Thursday in the early hours of the morning.There were no immediate reports of damage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.The quake struck near Bay Point, about 30 miles (50km) east of San Francisco around 5am. The seismic activity registered at about 11 miles (18km) deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Light to weak shaking was felt around the Bay Area.The Bay Area Rapid Transit, which runs public transport in the region, were carrying out inspections for track damage and warned commuters of potential delays.Noticeable shaking was reported...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake recorded west of Australia’s Macquarie Island

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the west of Australia’s Macquarie Island. The island, about 1,600km southeast of Tasmania, felt the earthquake late on Saturday night. No damage has been reported so far.The earthquake had a depth of 10km and is believed to have been felt shortly after 11pm.A 6.9 magnitude earthquake also hit the island two weeks ago, briefly placing Australia on tsunami watch. The island is part of Australia and is governed by Tasmania. Macquarie Island became a Tasmanian State Reserve in 1978 and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997.Sitting on the boundary between...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy