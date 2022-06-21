VIDEO: Man, 23, repeatedly stabbed during dispute in Times Square, 4 suspects sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD on Tuesday released video footage of four suspects wanted for stabbing a man during a dispute in Times Square, authorities said.

It happened on June 14, just before 8:30 p.m., in front of 200 West 42nd street, officials said.

According to police, the four suspects were involved in a dispute with a 23-year-old man and then stabbed him multiple times in the torso and head.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).