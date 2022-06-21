ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

VIDEO: Man, 23, repeatedly stabbed during dispute in Times Square, 4 suspects sought

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9uoT_0gHGDhvS00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD on Tuesday released video footage of four suspects wanted for stabbing a man during a dispute in Times Square, authorities said.

It happened on June 14, just before 8:30 p.m., in front of 200 West 42nd street, officials said.

According to police, the four suspects were involved in a dispute with a 23-year-old man and then stabbed him multiple times in the torso and head.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
PIX11

Teen slashed unprovoked aboard Bronx train, police say

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager was slashed during an unprovoked attack while on a train in the Bronx Thursday, police said. The 19-year-old victim was aboard a northbound No. 6 train near the Parkchester subway station when a man slashed her in an unprovoked attack at around 12:15 p.m., according to authorities. The […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Nypd#Violent Crime#Bellevue Hospital#Crime Stoppers
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 men shot during dispute in Bronx deli: NYPD

BRONX (PIX11)– Two men were shot during a dispute with a suspect inside a Bronx deli Wednesday night, police said. A 57-year-old man was shot in the left arm and a 58-year-old man was struck in the lower back at the Family Deli located at 531 East Tremont Ave. in Mt. Hope at around 8:20 […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

New Jersey cops break up vacant building party, detain dozens

WAYNE, N.J. — Police broke up an illegal party inside a vacant commercial building in Wayne, detaining dozens of revelers including a suspect in a previous robbery, authorities said Thursday. Cops learned on June 18 that the bash was being promoted on social media and was set to go down late that night, with as […]
WAYNE, NJ
PIX11

NYPD seeks help finding girl, 15, missing for more than a week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Manhattan girl who has been missing for more than a week. Alexandra Labour-Roman, of Harlem, was last seen around 8:15 a.m. June 14 at Kipp NYC College Prep High School on East 144th Street in the Bronx, authorities said. The NYPD […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stalked MTA subway worker in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An MTA worker feared for her safety after a man repeatedly stalked her while she worked in the subway, police said. The 33-year-old MTA employee at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man intentionally showed up where she worked on several occasions between April 3 and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
thetrace.org

Most Active Shooter Attacks Over Before Police Arrive — And Armed Bystanders Rarely Stopped Incidents

NEW from THE TRACE: Brooklyn’s alternative approach to gun violence shows promise. Brooklyn, New York’s most populous borough, has addressed the pandemic-era surge in gun violence with a strategy that would have once been a nonstarter: using police and incarceration as a last resort. And with shootings falling faster in Brooklyn than the rest of the city last year, it appears it just might be working. “My strategy has been consistent,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez told The Trace. “I’m going to focus my prosecutorial resources on the so-called drivers. And I’m going to refrain from doing mass arrests, mass takedowns, or things that I think undermine our community’s trust in law enforcement.” Chip Brownlee has more in the finale of our series with The Guardian. (Read parts one and two.)
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy