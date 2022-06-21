ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WATCH: Drive-by shooting injures 4 men on Detroit's northwest side

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened on Detroit's northwest side.

According to authorities, on Saturday, June 11, at approximately 12:05 a.m., in the 13500 block of Cloverlawn Avenue, a light-colored SUV with a sun roof pulled up to a home and someone inside the car fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

Four men -- ages 30, 34, 40 and 44 -- inside the home were struck.

They were all transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or on their website HERE . Your identity is 100% anonymous.

