Montebello, CA

Downed power lines damaged by fire shut down several lanes of SR-60 in Montebello

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Several lanes of SR-60 were closed Tuesday morning after a power line caught fire in Montebello.

The fire was first reported at 5 a.m. near the Paramount Boulevard on-ramp of the eastbound lanes of SR-60.

According to California Highway Patrol officers, flames were dropping onto the freeway from the power lines overhead.

As a result, the westbound lanes at the Paramount Blvd. on-ramp and eastbound lanes at the San Gabriel on-ramp were closed by a Sigalert at around 5:15 a.m.

Monterey Park Fire Department crews were called to the scene to assist with the situation.

The Sigalert was lifted nearly 10 minutes later as all roadways were said to be clear of danger.

