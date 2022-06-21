ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

BOC adopts 83.6 million dollar budget for fiscal year 2022-23

By By Chanda Richardson
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting on Monday, June 20 in the small third floor courtroom at the Ashe County Courthouse.

Those present were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jerry Powers, Chuck Olive and Jonathan Jordan.

The main agenda item for the meeting was the public hearing and approval of the fiscal year 2022-23 county budget. After having budget sessions for four days, the budget was brought to the commissioners in full at the meeting.

Details of the budget appropriations are as follows:

General Fund - $48,622,186Court Facilities Fee Fund - $41,0004-H Program Activities Fund - $137,000Deeds of Trust Special Revenue Fund - $350,000Enterprise Fund - $3,482,979Revaluation Fund - $90,323Capital Projects Fund, County Impr. and Const. - $13,856,467Capital Projects Fund, School Construction Fund - $6,120,489Capital Projects Fund, Landfill Construction - $200,000E911 Special Revenue Plan Fund - $659,335Community Development Block Grant Fund - $1,650,000American Rescue Plan Fund - $4,819,185Economic Development Reserve Fund - $3,030,040Register of Deeds Automation Fund - $32,000DSS Representative Payee Special Revenue Fund - $530,000

"I appreciate the Board's hard work on the budget this year and all of our department heads," said County Manager Adam Stumb. "I know there's a lot of hard work involved in that process."

After further discussion, the approved budget ordinance totaled to $83,621,004.

According to McNeill, the ad valorem tax rate would be $0.51 per $100 of assessed value, which is no change from the previous fiscal year.

A full detailed budget can be found at www.ashecountygov.com/departments/finance/budget-information under the 2022-23 Approved Budget Ordinance.

In other agenda items, Tax Administrator Chris Lambert gave a monthly tax report, which was approved.

Lambert also sought approval for untimely homestead exclusion applications. Lambert is not able to accept the applications without the board's permission. The board approved the reviewal of the applications.

DSS Director Tracie Downer then gave a monthly departmental report and information on the infant formula shortage.

"The number of wards have gone down slightly and the number of foster care children seems to be holding steady," said Downer.

"The infant formula shortage is something that the state DHHS is really paying attention to and trying to strategize about how to solve," Downer said. "I want to send out some warnings to not make homemade infant formula and to not reduce the mixture of the formulas. If somebody does have a shortage and can't access the kind of formula that they normally have, they can get with their physician/health care provider and that person should be able to suggest another formula for them."

ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

