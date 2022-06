Click here to read the full article. Alexandre Mattiussi wrote a love letter to the neighborhood of Montmartre, where he staged his latest Ami Paris fashion show on the steps of the Sacré Coeur cathedral with an expansive view of the city below. The designer played up the location by having Audrey Tautou, “Amelie” in the flesh, open the show. It was a star-studded runway with Cara Delevingne, Karen Elson and Kristen McMenamy among the models to walk the runway, while Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni sat front row.More from WWDJan-Jan Van Hessche Men's Spring 2023Cool TM Spring 2023Backstage at Dior...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 27 MINUTES AGO