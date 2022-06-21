ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ghost at Hellfest: more menacing and seductive than ever, despite the early finish

By Olivier Badin
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

There is one undeniable ‘passing the torch’ moment between the two Hellfest main stages on Saturday evening. While the crowd are waiting for Tobias Forge and his crew to headline the festival’s second night, Deep Purple are closing their set by resurrecting their very first hit from 1967, Hush . It’s mixed into a medley with other classics from that era, including Gimme Some Lovin’ , and Dazed & Confused . It’s a celebratory experience, but it makes you realise that you’re also honouring classic rock’s long-gone golden years. The past is alive, but for how long? We need to make sure there’s a future for arena rock/metal, and who’s more qualified than Ghost ? Love them or hate them, tonight they once again prove that as far as getting the Satanic party going in front of 60,000 people, they’ve become untouchable.

Ghost are no strangers to Hellfest – this is their fourth appearance and their third on the main stage – nor are they strangers to the last-minute-announcement-turned-into-triumph effect. In 2013, when Danzig demanded to play earlier just a couple of hours before their headlining slot, Papa and the Nameless Ghouls stepped in and saved the day. So even if Ghost were announced only two months ago as a deluxe replacement for Faith No More , they seize the occasion, and not even an abbreviated set can derail them.

Having completed a full European tour just a few weeks ago, they’re rumoured to have spent a full week in nearby Nantes prior to this gig, just to make sure everything is spot-on. After all, Ghost are an extremely well-oiled, unshakeable machine thanks to their expanded line-up – there are now eight musicians in the live squad, including two backing vocalists and a keyboard player. It means that, tonight, there’s always something happening on stage, even little interludes allowing Papa Emeritus IV to switch costumes, each proving more flamboyant.

The Ghouls' new ‘Satanic steampunk’ look, meanwhile, gives the backing band a more menacing yet strangely seductive edge. Starting off once again with Kaisarion , the setlist is similar to the Imperatour shows, with good omissions (they’ve ditched their Enter Sandman cover, thank you) and bad (why do they only play Year Zero from second album, Infestissumam ?).

Amongst the latest Nameless Ghoul recruits are Sisters Of Mercy live session member Chris Catalyst, and former Bloodbath/Katatonia member Per ‘Sodomizer’ Eriksson; both guitarists give a harder, more menacing edge to the five songs taken from Impera (including a live premiere of Griftwood ). Amongst those, Call Me Little Sunshine gets the most ravenous response and only a few notice the first cracks in Tobias’s voice during He Is . But the show must go on, and it does, with panache. It’s only towards the end of Dance Macabre , as the crowd is getting smothered in confetti, that Tobias bluntly says that this is it for him, and that his voice won’t allow him to sing one last song – the unbeatable and usual night-closer Square Hammer .

It all happens so fast and so in the flow of Ghost’s otherwise faultless production that it almost feels like a part of the show that they instantly get away with it. That’s the kind of magic only worthy headliners can pull off, and tonight, Ghost once again have earned their stripes.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Forge
InsideHook

Turns Out Pete Townshend Doesn’t Like It When People Request Songs Live

There’s an art to coming up with the perfect set list, for most musicians. If you’re trying to keep an audience engaged and you have decades’ worth of music to choose from, that task becomes even more challenging. This isn’t to say that some bands or solo artists aren’t up for requests — but generally, putting a set in the hands of others is something confined to specific tours, which bands as disparate as Metallica and Yo La Tengo have experimented with.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hellfest#Menacing#Nantes#The Satanic Party#European
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Alice Cooper’s ‘Muscle of Love’ Was Doomed to Fail

Alice Cooper's luckless Muscle of Love had the unenviable task of following up two consecutive star-making albums, School’s Out and Billion Dollar Babies. Exhaustion and dysfunction got the best of everyone, however, and the underperforming Muscle of Love hastened the demise of the original Alice Cooper band. After toiling...
MUSIC
The Independent

LA, drugs and rock’n’roll: Why Kris Kristofferson’s forgotten Cisco Pike has become a cult film

In the early Seventies, everything was going right for Kris Kristofferson. The country music world had embraced the hard-grafting singer-songwriter, and covers of his songs – “Me and Bobby McGee”; “Help Me Make It Through the Night”; “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” – had achieved crossover success.By 1971, he was riding high in the Billboard charts as a solo artist too, and back in 1970, he’d also shot his first movie, Cisco Pike. The film wasn’t released until 1972, but it remains an incredible time capsule. As Kristofferson’s faded musician – the titular Cisco Pike – strides beside the murky, pre-gentrification...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Louder

Louder

2K+
Followers
550
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy