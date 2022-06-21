Cities with the most expensive homes in Billings metro area

With all the flooding coverage over the last week and a half, we've covered Red Lodge quite a bit. Along with a few other communities. One community I want to shine our radio spotlight on today is Fromberg. About Fromberg. With a population of just 392 from the 2020 census,...
Construction for the 56th Roundabouts project is temporarily paused for workers from Riverside Constructing Inc. to assist with repairing flood-damaged roads and bridges. The press release from DOWL says sections of the road will be filled with gravel during the temporary pause for road construction on 56th Street West and Kine Avenue so drivers can still use the road. Asphalt patchwork should start sometime this week.
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday to provide an update on what his office is doing in conjunction with the federal government to assist in the recovery of Yellowstone Park and the surrounding communities after the recent devastating flood. Gianforte outlined his first official...
An inch and a half of rain Sunday caused another Billings neighborhood to flood, even though it’s almost a half mile away from the Yellowstone River. The same area flooded in 2018, and it could be a big problem in the future.
Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […]
Montanans are thankful that we don't live in a part of the country that experiences a lot of natural disasters. Sure, we have forest fires. And while they can be devastating, they typically don't impact heavily populated areas. We don't have hurricanes or tsunamis, nor are we in tornado alley. We've only experienced one deadly earthquake in modern history, the shaker that formed Hebgen Lake in 1959.
Jamie Chen used to drive by the old Burger King in Laurel on his way to Red Lodge, thinking what a great spot for a restaurant. In November, that great spot will be his as he opens Chen’s Express Chinese Kitchen, sharing the new building with City Brew Coffee. Billings businessman Steve Zambawa is the landlord.
BILLINGS, Mont. - A walkaway has been reported from the Alpha House Men’s Prerelease Center. Around 1:40 pm Thursday, Angel Michael Morrison walked away from the center and was placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections. A warrant has been issued for Morrison’s arrest. Morrison,...
The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office from June 13-19. • At 5:55 a.m., a call was made to Animal Control about a calf standing near Highway 10 west of Park City. An attempt was made by the complainant to get the calf back in the fence, but it was unsuccessful. The calf was standing along the highway across from Brown’s Mini Storage, but the owner there did not know who the calf’s owner was. The animal was put back into the fenced area and the fence was repaired by 6:27 a.m.
Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, but are tired of water parks and hiking? Or, maybe you just want to have a little fast-paced action this summer without the kids? Well, a place in Montana can offer that to you. Let's check out the coolest and biggest go-kart track in the Treasure State.
Ice cream is a staple during the summer months and a great way to cool off on a hot day. Yelp lists some of Billings’s best local ice cream shops to visit this summer. Spinners is a family-owned business with over 24 flavors to choose from. Guests can choose from ice cream, sorbets, and frozen yogurt. Have in a waffle cone, dish, or cone. Try the Pineapple whip flavor perfect for the summer season! There are also plenty of toppings to add like nuts, fresh fruit, sprinkles, and other candies.
The event has been a "cornerstone in Billings" for a quarter-century and the dates for the family-friendly 2022 "Rendezvous" are now set. According to the press release from the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous organization, their annual Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held July 22, 23, 24 at Amend Park, 5101 King Avenue East in Billings.
As waters from record flooding in Yellowstone National Park receded Thursday, surrounding communities were assessing the damage and bracing for the possible economic consequences ahead. In Billings, Montana, officials restarted its water plant Thursday after asking residents to conserve water because it was down to a limited supply when the...
I've lived in Billings for a long time and I'm somewhat embarrassed to admit that I have never been to what was formerly known as the Red Oxx Events lawn. Until recently, I have whizzed by the venue probably a hundred times on 4th Ave North, barely giving the grassy knoll a passing glance. Last week, I got to take a tour of this hidden gem in downtown Billings hosted by Red Oxx CEO Jim Markel. Let's take a look.
Protestors covered both sides of the intersection in front of ZooMontana on Wednesday morning, speaking out against the "Drag Queen Story Hour" event taking place at the zoo. I talked with folks on both sides of the debate, including a self identified transgender activist. As I chatted with one woman...
BILLINGS, Mont. - The sheriff is seeking help in identifying a man in a photo related to a theft investigation in Yellowstone County. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook anyone with information on the person in the photo is asked to send them a message through Facebook or call them at 406-256-2929 (22-712623).
Rib & Chop House, Finally Restaurant Group’s flagship concept known for its sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its Billings restaurant, on Thursday, June 23. During the all-day celebration the restaurant will give away specialty anniversary merchandise and host raffles, including one local resident who will walk away with a $500 gift card.
According to the Department of Justice, Erik Stephen Deaner, 46, has been sentenced to five years and two months in prison. Deaner plead guilty in December, 2021, to theft from a federal firearms dealer. The government alleged in court documentation that on October 21st, 2021, Erik Stephen Deaner stole an...
