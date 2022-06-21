ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cities with the most expensive homes in Billings metro area

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.kpvi.com



 

Montana Talks

The Montana Town of Fromberg Needs Your Help

With all the flooding coverage over the last week and a half, we've covered Red Lodge quite a bit. Along with a few other communities. One community I want to shine our radio spotlight on today is Fromberg. About Fromberg. With a population of just 392 from the 2020 census,...
FROMBERG, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings Roundabout construction paused

Construction for the 56th Roundabouts project is temporarily paused for workers from Riverside Constructing Inc. to assist with repairing flood-damaged roads and bridges. The press release from DOWL says sections of the road will be filled with gravel during the temporary pause for road construction on 56th Street West and Kine Avenue so drivers can still use the road. Asphalt patchwork should start sometime this week.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Governor Shares Reactions to Yellowstone Flooding

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday to provide an update on what his office is doing in conjunction with the federal government to assist in the recovery of Yellowstone Park and the surrounding communities after the recent devastating flood. Gianforte outlined his first official...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Decades of Devastation. The Five Worst Floods in Montana History

Montanans are thankful that we don't live in a part of the country that experiences a lot of natural disasters. Sure, we have forest fires. And while they can be devastating, they typically don't impact heavily populated areas. We don't have hurricanes or tsunamis, nor are we in tornado alley. We've only experienced one deadly earthquake in modern history, the shaker that formed Hebgen Lake in 1959.
KULR8

Man reported as walkaway from Alpha House Men’s Prerelease Center

BILLINGS, Mont. - A walkaway has been reported from the Alpha House Men’s Prerelease Center. Around 1:40 pm Thursday, Angel Michael Morrison walked away from the center and was placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections. A warrant has been issued for Morrison’s arrest. Morrison,...
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

Camper trailer stolen, tree limb smokes on power line in Stillwater County

The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office from June 13-19. • At 5:55 a.m., a call was made to Animal Control about a calf standing near Highway 10 west of Park City. An attempt was made by the complainant to get the calf back in the fence, but it was unsuccessful. The calf was standing along the highway across from Brown’s Mini Storage, but the owner there did not know who the calf’s owner was. The animal was put back into the fenced area and the fence was repaired by 6:27 a.m.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Best ice cream shops in Billings

Ice cream is a staple during the summer months and a great way to cool off on a hot day. Yelp lists some of Billings’s best local ice cream shops to visit this summer. Spinners is a family-owned business with over 24 flavors to choose from. Guests can choose from ice cream, sorbets, and frozen yogurt. Have in a waffle cone, dish, or cone. Try the Pineapple whip flavor perfect for the summer season! There are also plenty of toppings to add like nuts, fresh fruit, sprinkles, and other candies.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

406 Events Lawn. A Quirky, Unique Billings Venue is Overlooked

I've lived in Billings for a long time and I'm somewhat embarrassed to admit that I have never been to what was formerly known as the Red Oxx Events lawn. Until recently, I have whizzed by the venue probably a hundred times on 4th Ave North, barely giving the grassy knoll a passing glance. Last week, I got to take a tour of this hidden gem in downtown Billings hosted by Red Oxx CEO Jim Markel. Let's take a look.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Both Sides of Zoo Montana Drag Queen Story Hour Protest

Protestors covered both sides of the intersection in front of ZooMontana on Wednesday morning, speaking out against the "Drag Queen Story Hour" event taking place at the zoo. I talked with folks on both sides of the debate, including a self identified transgender activist. As I chatted with one woman...
BILLINGS, MT
fsrmagazine.com

Rib & Chop House to Hold Anniversary Celebration for Flagship Restaurant

Rib & Chop House, Finally Restaurant Group’s flagship concept known for its sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its Billings restaurant, on Thursday, June 23. During the all-day celebration the restaurant will give away specialty anniversary merchandise and host raffles, including one local resident who will walk away with a $500 gift card.
LOUISIANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Billings Man Sentenced to 5 Years After Excavator Robbery

According to the Department of Justice, Erik Stephen Deaner, 46, has been sentenced to five years and two months in prison. Deaner plead guilty in December, 2021, to theft from a federal firearms dealer. The government alleged in court documentation that on October 21st, 2021, Erik Stephen Deaner stole an...
BILLINGS, MT

