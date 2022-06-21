ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Alligator found dead from gunfire near Hilton Head Island

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — The manager of a gated community on the South Carolina coast says a dead alligator found on the property had been shot.

Hilton Head Plantation general manager Peter Kristian told The Island Packet the alligator carcass was collected and removed last week.

Kristian said he suspects the gator was shot elsewhere and then dumped in his gated community, because none of the residents reported hearing gunfire.

It’s a misdemeanor to kill an alligator under South Carolina law unless someone has a permit to hunt them during the designated fall hunting season.

An alligator was captured at Hilton Head Plantation and euthanized in September after it attacked a woman walking her dog.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

